Samsung Galaxy M52, a mid-range that surprises thanks to its excellent capabilities

The Galaxy M family grows with a new phone, now with 5G. The newest member of the Samsung catalog aspires to master the complicated segment of the mid-range with features that do not look bad on paper: we already know everything that the anticipated Samsung Galaxy M52 brings.

It has been a long time since we had a more or less sounded premiere from Samsung, that the two foldable and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 sold out the brand’s presentations for a few weeks. And now, with an eye toward the final stretch of 2021, Samsung renews its “M” family with a phone that points ways. It is already official.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G datasheet

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Screen 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus

Ratio 20: 9

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refreshment Processor Snapdragon 778G at 2.4GHz Versions 6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Rear cameras Main: 64 megapixels f / 1.8

Angular: 12 megapixels f / 2.2 123º

Macro: 5 megapixels f / 2.4

4K video at 30fps / HD at 240fps Frontal camera Main: 32 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh

25W fast charge

Charger not included System Android 11

One UI 3.0 Connectivity Dual 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

NFC

USB type C Dimensions and weight 164.2 x 76.4 x 7.4 mm

173 grams Others Side fingerprint reader Price Announcement pending

Quality screen and battery to give away

Despite being a mid-range as it belongs to the “M” family, this new device offers some quality elements that are not usually found in this segment. Without a doubt, the Samsung Galaxy M52 It is aimed at an audience that is looking for a phone that is contained in price and without losing capabilities.

The screen is large as it stands at 6.7 inches. Full HD + resolution, Super AMOLED panel and capacitive fingerprint reader on the side of the phone, under the power button. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy M52 includes a top hole for the screen where the 32 megapixel front camera is housed.

Let’s talk about camera. In a rectangular module anchored in the upper rear area, the Samsung Galaxy M52 places a triple objective that houses the following sensors: 64 megapixel main, 12 megapixel wide angle and 5 megapixel sensor with macro lens. The hardware is accompanied by the always welcome Samsung camera app.

Samsung does not specifically detail the Galaxy M52 processor, but everything indicates that it is a Snapdragon 778. Solvent, high-power, more than capable for games that demand high-quality graphics and with the relevant 5G. It even includes WiFi 6, a connectivity that is not usually seen in the mid-range.

The battery is loose and rises to 5,000 mAh, more than enough for a day and a half of use (on paper). 25 W fast charging with the (bad) detail of not including a charger, Android 11 with One UI 3.1 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy M52

The mobile has appeared on the Polish website of Samsung and for the moment it will be distributed there, surely with an eye to other European markets, such as Spain. We still don’t know the price of Samsung Galaxy M52: when we know it we will update this article.

