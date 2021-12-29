Samsung Galaxy M33 coming with 5G and mega battery | Rumor

Samsung Galaxy M32 (opening photo) has not even turned six months after arriving in Italy, but it is already time to think about its successor: it will be called Galaxy M33, and will have the SoC Exynos 1200. At least, this is what transpires from the sighting of a prototype in the database of the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

It is not the first time that the Exynos 1200 has been sighted, a chip that has not yet been announced: it was talked about just a few days ago in relation to another Samsung midrange, the Galaxy A53. In fact, the differences between the A53 and M33 seem very small, except for the battery. Using the model code of the smartphone, that is SM-M336BU, it was possible to trace that of the battery, that is EB-BM336ABN, which was recently certified in South Korea with a capacity of 6,000 mAh. Plausible also considering that it is the same value seen on the Galaxy M32 battery.