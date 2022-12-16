Samsung Galaxy M23 gets updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

At the end of October, Samsung started rolling out the stable version of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 to its flagship, mid-range, and entry-level phones and tablets. The first line contemplated was the Galaxy S22 in Europe and then in Europe. Eight months after its launch with Android 12 and One UI 4.1 in Europe, it is the turn of the Galaxy M23 to receive the long-awaited update in Europe.

The new software update for Galaxy M23 (SM-M236B) has firmware version M236BXXU1BVK5 and was only released in Europe. It brings the Android 13 operating system and One UI 5.0, but the Android security package is November 2022 instead of December, which is already being distributed to other phones. - Advertisement - It is expected that more countries will receive the update soon, but there is no forecast for Europe to be contemplated. So far, only the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M52, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy M62 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 line have received the update in our territory.

If you live in Europe and have the Galaxy M23 or just want to see if your device has already been covered with Android 13 and One UI 5.0, you can go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who like to do the process manually, the firmware will be available in the next few hours. Android 13 and One UI 5.0 bring many new features and performance improvements. It is worth remembering that the Galaxy M23 5G with the promise of receiving three major Android updates, meaning that it will go up to Android 13.

Technical specifications

6.6 inch TFT LCD screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Platform

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 8 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2) 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)

Biometric reader on the side

5G support

5,000 mAh battery 25W fast charging

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 interface