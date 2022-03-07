Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy M33: two mid-range 5G phones with huge batteries and 50-megapixel cameras

Samsung has kicked off the new generation of its mid-range phones. A few days ago the Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 were released and now it is the turn for the M series. We have new Samsung Galaxy M33 and Samsung Galaxy M23.

They are two 5G mobiles with as many similarities as differences: LCD screens, 50 megapixel cameras and large capacity batteries, especially on the Samsung Galaxy M33. 6,000 mAh, no less.

Samsung Galaxy M33 and Samsung Galaxy M23 data sheet

Galaxy M23 Galaxy M33 Screen LCD 6.6″

FullHD+ LCD 6.6″

FullHD+ Dimensions and weight 165.5 x 77 x 8.4mm

198g 165.4 x 76.9 x 9.4mm

215g Processor Eight cores (2.2GHz + 1.8GHz) Eight cores (2.4GHz + 2GHz) RAM 4GB 6/8GB Storage 128GB

Micro SD 128GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh 50MP f/1.8

5 MP f/2.2 UGA

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.2 macro Battery 5,000mAh 6,000mAh OS Android 12.0

OneUI 4.1 Android 12.0

OneUI 4.1 connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others Fingerprint reader on one side Fingerprint reader on one side Price Determined Determined

This is the Samsung Galaxy M23

The Samsung Galaxy M23 is the more modest model of both. Samsung has not shared exactly what processor we will find on board the Samsung Galaxy M23, but we do know that it will have 5G connectivity and eight cores: some at 2.2 GHz and others at 1.8 GHz maximum speed. This, with a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

What both mobiles have in common is the screen, making them virtually indistinguishable from the front. It’s a 6.6-inch LCD panel with a teardrop notch and Full HD+ resolution. Samsung makes no mention of the refresh rate, so we assume it will be the usual 60 Hz. The front camera is 8 megapixels.

Behind, the Samsung Galaxy M23 opts for a rectangular camera module in the same color as the rest of the rear. Is a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensora wide angle of 8 megapixels and a sensor for portrait mode of 2 megapixels.

With the fingerprint reader on one side and minijack, the Samsung Galaxy M23 has a 5,000 mAh capacity battery. Samsung has not noted if the terminal supports fast charging so that, although it would be normal, we cannot confirm it.

This is the Samsung Galaxy M33

On the other hand we have the Samsung Galaxy M33, with slightly superior features. Again, we do not have the detail of the processor, but it is 5G and has eight cores: some at 2.4GHz and some at 2GHz. RAM is more extensive, with versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

On the screen, exactly the same in both terminals. a pane 6.6-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a teardrop-shaped notch that will be home to the 8-megapixel front camera.

Behind, the module for the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy M33 opts for a different design from that of its brother, with a square module, with four lenses. The main 50 megapixel, a 5 megapixel wide angle, a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel lens for portrait mode.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 also has the fingerprint reader on one side and minijack, but it raises the battery bet to the 6,000mAh capacity, without us knowing if it supports fast charging. Thus, it is a fairly strong terminal, with 9.4 millimeters thick and 215 grams in weight.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M23 and M33

The Samsung Galaxy M23 and Samsung Galaxy M33 have been officially unveiled by Samsung, but the company has yet to share its availability and pricing plans. The only thing we know is the colorswhich will be green and blue for the Galaxy M23 and green, blue and brown for the Galaxy M33.

Samsung Galaxy M23 4+128GB : Price to be determined.

Samsung Galaxy M33 6+128GB : Price to be determined.

Samsung Galaxy M33 8+128GB: Price to be determined.

More information | Samsung