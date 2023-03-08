Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is announced with Exynos 1330 and 6,000 mAh battery

After several rumors and leaks, Samsung introduced a new device from the M line in Europe: the Galaxy M14 5G. It features an Exynos processor, 4 GB of RAM and a drop-shaped notch, but its biggest highlight is the robust 6,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy M14 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, FullHD+ resolution (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch. Since the refresh rate was not mentioned, it should default to 60 Hz.

Under the hood, the latest device in the M line debuts the Exynos 1330 chipset with a Mali G68 GPU, up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, it packs a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 25W charging via the USB-C port.

In cameras, the Galaxy M14 5G features a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 13-megapixel front sensor.

In terms of dimensions, the device measures 166.8 × 77.2 × 9.4 millimeters and weighs 206 grams. For connectivity, it brings Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS. For security, there is a fingerprint reader on the side, while the operating system is Android 13 under One UI 5.0.

