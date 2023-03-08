Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is announced with Exynos 1330 and 6,000 mAh battery

After several rumors and leaks, Samsung introduced a new device from the M line in Europe: the Galaxy M14 5G.
It features an Exynos processor, 4 GB of RAM and a drop-shaped notch, but its biggest highlight is the robust 6,000 mAh battery.
The Galaxy M14 5G has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, FullHD+ resolution (2,408 x 1,080 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch. Since the refresh rate was not mentioned, it should default to 60 Hz.
Under the hood, the latest device in the M line debuts the Exynos 1330 chipset with a Mali G68 GPU, up to 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, it packs a 6,000mAh battery unit with support for 25W charging via the USB-C port.
In cameras, the Galaxy M14 5G features a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 13-megapixel front sensor.
In terms of dimensions, the device measures 166.8 × 77.2 × 9.4 millimeters and weighs 206 grams. For connectivity, it brings Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS. For security, there is a fingerprint reader on the side, while the operating system is Android 13 under One UI 5.0.
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Drop notch display
- Exynos 1330 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 13 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Dual-SIM connection, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and GPS
- 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging
- Android 13 running under One UI 5.0.
The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was first announced in Ukraine, but it will arrive in more countries in the coming days. Check the official prices below:
- 4GB + 64GB – ₴8,299 (~R$1,160)
- 4GB + 128GB – ₴8,999 (~R$1,260)