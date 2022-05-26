Samsung Galaxy M13: Samsung’s cheap mobile is renewed with a 50-megapixel camera, more screen and a large battery

Samsung’s range of Galaxy M devices – which, in theory, It is the most affordable in the catalog– continues to grow with new additions. The Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G that the company announced in March, were joined a month later by a superior model, the Galaxy M53 5G, all of them, as we can see, with 5G connectivity.

Now comes the turn of the little brother of the family, the Galaxy M13, which is now official and succeeds the Galaxy M12. This new entry-level phone has many similarities with the Galaxy A13 4G, including, of course, 4G connectivity. The big difference is that the rear camera reaches 50 megapixels, but loses the macro lens and only has three sensors.

Technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M13

SAMSUNG GALAXY M13 Screen LCD 6.6 inches

FullHD+ resolution Processor octa core RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB + Micro SD up to 1TB Rear camera Main: 50 MP f/1.8, AF, OIS

Wide angle: 5 MP f / 2.2, FF

Depth: 2MP f/2.4, FF Frontal camera 8MP f/2.2, FF Battery 5,000mAh Operating system Android 12 + OneUI 4.1 connectivity 4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack Others side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 76.9 x 165.4 x 8.4mm

192g Price Determined

More resolution, but fewer sensors in the camera

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 has a LCD screen 6.6 inches with FullHD + resolution and a small drop-shaped notch where the 8-megapixel front camera is housed. The rear camera, as we said, has a triple configuration with a 50 MP f / 1.8 main sensor, a 5 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and a 2 MP f / 2.4 depth sensor.

Inside, we have an eight-core processor that, although Samsung does not specify the model, everything indicates that it corresponds to the Exynos 850. That brain is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage internal expandable with a microSD card up to 1 TB.

It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery (it is unknown if it supports fast charging) and, as an operating system, it brings Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 layer manufacturer. The rest of the important technical features are completed with the side fingerprint reader and the usual connectivity options in the entry range.

Price and versions of the Galaxy M13

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M13 globally, but has not given details about its price or its arrival date in each country. What we do know is that will be available in three colors (light blue, orange copper and deep green) and in two configurations depending on their capacity: 64 and 128 GB, both with 4 GB of RAM.

More information | Samsung (in English)