Samsung Galaxy M13 gets updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

In October, Samsung started rolling out the stable version of Android 13 to its flagship phones, starting with the Galaxy S22 lineup in Europe. Five months after its launch with Android 12 and One UI 4.1 Core, it is the turn of the Galaxy M13 to be awarded the update in Europe. Last week, its “brother” with 5G connectivity also received the update.

The update with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 is available for the Galaxy M13 (SM-M135F) in several countries in Europe and is expected to reach more countries in the coming days. Unfortunately, there is no forecast for the update to arrive in Europe. - Advertisement - It has firmware version M135FXXU1BVL2 and includes the November 2022 Android Security Patch, which fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as bringing improvements to system stability and overall performance.

If you have the Galaxy M13 and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install ”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. The Galaxy M13 was launched in June and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Infinity-V display with FullHD+ resolution, Exynos 850 chipset, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

Technical specifications

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution 90Hz refresh rate and drop notch

Samsung Exynos 860 Platform

Mali-G52 GPU

4 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth and P2

5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Core

Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 192g