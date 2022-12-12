Samsung Galaxy M13 5G gets updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Samsung continues to distribute the stable version of Android 13 with One UI Interface 5.0 in several countries around the world. After updating its main flagships, the South Korean reached intermediate and entry-level devices. The latest to be contemplated with the update was the Galaxy M13 5G in India, which also brings the Android security package.

Stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for Galaxy M13 5G has firmware version M136BXXU2BVK3 and includes the November 2022 Android security patch that fixes several privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as bringing improvements to overall system stability and performance. - Advertisement - With the new South Korean interface, users will be able to enjoy the new features of One UI 5.0. The update was only made available in India and is expected to reach more countries in the coming days. Unfortunately, there is no forecast for the update to be available in Europe.

If you have the Galaxy M13 5G and live in India or just want to check if your device has already been contemplated with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. In July, the Galaxy M13 5G was announced in Europe with Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 Core interface.

Technical specifications