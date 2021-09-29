Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: the Galaxy F family launches 5G connectivity along with a 90 Hz screen in exchange for less battery

As planned, the Galaxy F42 5G, a new member of the Galaxy F family from Samsung that comes to replace the Galaxy F41. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy F42 5G has a triple camera with a 64 MP main sensor.

However, as we already expected, the great novelties come in the screen, which is now LCD instead of AMOLED, but reaches 90 Hz, and in MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor, which provides the new terminal with 5G connectivity. In return, the battery goes from the 6,000 mAh that the previous model had to the 5,000 mAh of the F42.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G data sheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY F42 5G SCREEN 6.6 inch LCD FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Refresh rate: 90 Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 700 RAM 6GB / 8GB STORAGE 128 GB + MicroSD up to 1 TB SOFTWARE Android 11 + One UI 3.1 REAR CAMERA Main: 64 MP Wide angle: 5 MP Depth: 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP BATTERY 5,000 mAh Fast charge 15 W CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM, 5G (12 bands), WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Side fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 167.2 x 76.4 x 9 mm Weight: to be determined PRICE From about 243 euros to change

Better connectivity and higher refresh rate

The great advance of the Galaxy F42 5G we have it in its Dimensity 700 processor, which supports up to 12 5G bandsUnlike the Galaxy F41, which opted for the Exynos 9611 and was therefore only compatible with the 4G / LTE network. That chipset is accompanied by two RAM options (6 and 8 GB) and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with a microSD card of up to 1 TB.

As an operating system, it brings One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, and to power itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery supports 15W fast charge. The screen, as we said, is a 6.6-inch LCD panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The photographic equipment also has taken a step back, since the Galaxy F42 5G comes with an 8 MP front camera (that of its predecessor was 32 MP) and a triple rear camera composed of a 64 MP main sensor, a 5 MP wide angle and a depth sensor of 2 MP.

The rest of the important services are completed with a side fingerprint reader, a USB-C port and a headphone jack socket. By the way, if this specification sheet sounds familiar to you, it is that they are practically identical to those of the Galaxy A22 5G that we have in the global market (they differ in the resolution of the rear camera and in the textured design of its housing).

Versions and prices of the Galaxy F42 5G

The new Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has been officially presented in India, but it is unknown if it will reach other markets (the F41 did not leave there). In the Asian country, it will be on sale from October 3 in two colors (matte water and matte black) and in two configurations depending on the RAM memory:

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G 6GB / 128GB : 20,999 rupees, which is equal to about 243 euros To the change.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G 8GB / 128GB: 22,999 rupees, which is equal to about 266 euros To the change.

More information | Samsung (India)