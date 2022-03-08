Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: goodbye to the charger in the box begins in the Samsung mid-range

Samsung just made the Galaxy F23 5G official, the first mid-range of the company that reaches the market without a charger. This is the strategy that we have been seeing in manufacturers such as Google, Apple and Samsung for a few years in the high range, although the cheapest range had been spared for the moment of this decision.

The phone arrives, yes, with a good Qualcomm processor, a large battery and 5G connectivity. Although it is a phone reserved for the Indian market, it is likely that it will end up landing in Spain renamed under another family. we tell you all the specifications, features and price of this Samsung Galaxy F23 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G data sheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY F23 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165.5 x 77 x 8.4mm

198g SCREEN 6.6 inches

FullHD+

IPS technology

120 Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G RAM 4/6GB INTERNAL MEMORY 128GB FRONT CAMERA 8MP REAR CAMERA 50MP

8MP UGA

2MP macro BATTERY 5,000mAh

25W SOFTWARE OneUI 4

android 12 OTHERS 5G SA/NSA

Bluetooth 5.0

Dual Wi-Fi

side fingerprint reader PRICE From 210 euros to change

Mid-range with a Qualcomm heart

The new Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is a proposal for the 5G mid-range. It comes with a Snapdragon 750G, a very good platform quite powerful, energy efficient and very capable for everyday use and even for gaming casual. It is accompanied by two configurations of RAM memory, 4 and 6 GB, with the internal memory being 128 GB.

The screen is 6.6 inches, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The weak point is that we are facing an IPS panel, despite the fact that Samsung has been democratizing AMOLED technology in its mid-range for some time. It is not a perforated panel either, but rather has a small drop notch on its upper part.

At the level of connectivity, it lacks nothing. we have a phone with 5G, side fingerprint reader and Dual WiFi. To top it off, we find Android 12 with OneUI 4.1, the same version that we find in the manufacturer’s high-end.

No charger in the box, but with a good battery

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G it is the first mid-range Samsung that arrives without a charger in the box. The movement was reserved only for the highest-end Galaxy, as Apple does with its iPhone or Google with its Pixel. Now the season is opendropping that, little by little, all the phones will lose the charger.

The battery, yes, is 5,000mAh, more than enough capacity to withstand an intense day of use. Support 25W fast chargingas long as we buy a charger separately that supports these charging figures.

To top it off, comment that the photographic section is made up of three sensors behind and one in front. The main sensor is 50 megapixelsaccompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The selfie is configured with an 8-megapixel camera.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has been launched at a price of about 210 euros to change, currently reserved for the Indian market. It remains to be seen if it ends up arriving in Spain renamed under another family and how long it takes for Samsung to start removing chargers from its mid-range in Europe.