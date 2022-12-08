Samsung Galaxy Book 2 launches in Brazil with 12th generation Intel, FHD screen and more

Samsung has just expanded its portfolio of notebooks in the Europeian market with the launch of the Galaxy Book2, a product that completes the series of the same name, also comprising the premium models Galaxy Book2 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro, both launched in Europe in August this year, featuring design modern and advanced specifications. According to company information, the Book2 sports an ultra-thin and elegant construction, displaying a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) on its front. and a maximum brightness of 300 nits, a feature that allows for good viewing of the display even in very bright environments.

At the top of the panel is located the HD camera (1280 x 720 pixels) with dual microphones certified by Dolby Atmos providing high quality sound in video calls. Ahead, the brand also implemented the Studio mode able to adjust the framework automatically or fromsmother the background of the video. - Advertisement - Moving on to the internal hardware, the Galaxy Book2 features the latest 12th generation Intel processor offering multithreaded performance up to 1.7 times faster than the previous model. The video card (GPU) that equips the model is Intel UHD Graphics on i3 or Intel Iris Xe Graphics on i5 and i7 processors.

Among other highlights of the device is the 43 Wh battery and multiple connectors on the sides of the laptop, including USB Type-C, LAN, HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, microSD and security lock support. As a high-end laptop, the Book2 comes pre-installed with the Windows 11 operating system. price and availability The model arrives in Europe in Silver and Graphite colors. The price ranges from BRL 4,399.00 – for the Core i3 version with 256 GB of SSD – to BRL 7,099 for the Core i7 version with 512 GB of SSD. The products can be found starting today at Samsung’s online and brick-and-mortar stores and partner retailers.

Datasheet

Intel 12th Generation i3/i5/i7 15W Processor

Intel UHD Graphics (i3) or Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5/i7)

15.6” FHD PLS screen, 300 nits

43 Wh battery 45W USB C Adapter

Weight: 1.87 kg

Audio: 5W x 2, Dolby Atmos

Authentication Fingerprint on Power key

Ports USB C (x2), USB3.2 (x1), USB 2.0 (x1), HDMI, micro SD, HP/Mic, 3 x 7mm Security Lock Slot

Wi-Fi 6E3 connectivity

