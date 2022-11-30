Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go and Book 2 Go 5G are certified and receive support pages

In June 2021, Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G notebooks. Now, it seems that the South Korean is preparing the launch of the line’s successors. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go and Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G have appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group website for certification. In addition, support pages for the devices appeared on the official website of the manufacturer.

Like last year’s Galaxy Book Go lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go family will be powered by Qualcomm’s platform. As a reminder, the last generation came with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. The certification suggests that the notebooks will be announced soon. - Advertisement - The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go and Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G notebooks have appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database with model codes NP340XNA and NP345XNA, respectively. The listing reveals that the duo brings support for Bluetooth 5.2.