Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go and Book 2 Go 5G are certified and receive support pages

In June 2021, Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G notebooks. Now, it seems that the South Korean is preparing the launch of the line’s successors.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go and Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G have appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group website for certification. In addition, support pages for the devices appeared on the official website of the manufacturer.
Like last year’s Galaxy Book Go lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go family will be powered by Qualcomm’s platform. As a reminder, the last generation came with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2. The certification suggests that the notebooks will be announced soon.
The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go and Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G notebooks have appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database with model codes NP340XNA and NP345XNA, respectively. The listing reveals that the duo brings support for Bluetooth 5.2.
Like the previous generation, Samsung’s next notebooks will come with Windows 11 and will support Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 with Wi-Fi 6E.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go appeared on the brand’s UK website with model code NP340XNA-KA1UK, while the Galaxy Book 2 Go 5G variant was listed with NP345XNA-KA1UK.
At the moment, there are no further specifications on the devices, but with the start of certifications, more details will emerge in the coming weeks. The notebooks are likely to be announced at Galaxy Unpacked in February alongside the flagship Galaxy S23 lineup.