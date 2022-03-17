Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: the most complete of the new mid-range raises the bar with a great camera and IP67 resistance

Big day for Samsung, and not precisely because it has renewed the highest range of mobiles. Quite the contrary: the brand’s new mid-range made an appearance led by the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. In addition, a third model rises to the top of the A family: Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Galaxy A mobiles have been condensing the balance and price content throughout different generations. Samsung has introduced more families in the mid-range, there are the M’s and the F’s, but the A’s remain among the best sellers thanks to their variety and diversity. Because, how about a mobile phone with Samsung guarantees and a good level of hardware? The Galaxy A73 includes these premises in its specification sheet.

Technical sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A73

Galaxy A73 Screen 6.7-inch Super AMOLED

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,400px)

Refresh rate at 120 Hz

FullHD+ (1,080 x 2,400px)

Refresh rate at 120 Hz Processor Octa Core (2.4GHz; 1.8GHz) RAM 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB (micro SD up to 1TB) rear cameras Main: 108 megapixels, f / 1.8, OIS

Wide angle: 12 megapixels, f / 2.2

Depth: 5 megapixels, f / 2.4

Macro: 5MP, f/2.4 Frontal camera 32 megapixels, f/2.2 Battery 5,000mAh

25W fast charge OS android 12

OneUI 4.1 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

gps Others IP67 Dimensions and weight 76.1 x 163.7 x 7.6mm

181 grams Price Undetermined

Large photos and a recognizable design

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G raises the bar within the brand’s mid-range offering a nice design, a collection of colors with great style and features that, without being those of a Galaxy S, they do defend themselves with power, versatility and speed.

The screen is key on mobile: Samsung chooses one of its Super AMOLED panels raising the refresh rate to 120 Hz. Full HD + resolution and hole in the upper central part for the 32 megapixel front camera.

We do not know the processor chosen by Samsung to direct the power of the Galaxy A73 5G. We do know that it includes an eight-core SoC with two clusters: one that offers speeds of 2.4 Ghz; the other, the most contained in resources, of 1.8 GHz. In addition, The mobile is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.. No loss of expansion with SD cards up to 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G boasts one of the brand’s fashionable sensors: 108 megapixels with mechanical stabilization (OIS) and f/1.8 aperture. The photographic set is completed with a 12 megapixel wide angle and two cameras that complement the experience, both 5 megapixels: depth and macro.

The 5,000 mAh battery is accompanied by 25 W fast charging. The mobile part updated with Android 12 and One UI 4.1.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung will distribute the mobile in certain markets from next April 22. In principle it will not arrive in Spain, at least in the first batch. We also do not know the final price of the Samsung Galaxy A73.