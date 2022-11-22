Samsung Galaxy A71 receives stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in Europe

Samsung continues to roll out Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for its devices around the world such as the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE. After the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G are covered with the update, it is the turn of the European variant of the Galaxy A71 to receive the new version of the Google operating system with the interface from South Korea.

The stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A71 has started its distribution in Poland with firmware A715FXXU8DVK1🇧🇷 However, it does not bring the November 2022 Android security package, continuing in October. - Advertisement - If you have the Galaxy A71 and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install” . For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours.

Late last month, Samsung released a rollout schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for some of its phones and tablets. Initially, the Galaxy S22 line would receive the update in November, while flagships from past generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones would be covered in December of that year. In Europe, only the Galaxy Note 20 family has been contemplated so far.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution Infinity-O Display with Fingerprint Reader

Samsung Exynos 9611 Processor

GPU Mali-G72 MP3

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor 12 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 5 MP sensor for depth of field data

4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

One UI 2.0 operating system based on Android 10