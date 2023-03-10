5G News
Samsung Galaxy A54, official teaser promises "pro" camera

Samsung Galaxy A54, official teaser promises “pro” camera

Android

Published on

By Abraham
samsung galaxy a54, official teaser promises
samsung galaxy a54, official teaser promises "pro" camera
The time of Samsung Galaxy A54 is getting closer and closer: the device was anticipated by Samsung itself with a teaser in the last few hours, which promises significant news to the camera which is defined as “of professional level”. It’s clearly a very marketing term that means everything and nothing, but we can at least assume that the company has done everything possible to offer the best possible photo quality at that price range.

We already have various information available on the Galaxy A54, both at a general level of the technical data sheet and specifically for the camera. The rear units, as the teaser itself also shows, will be three – a main one which according to rumors will have a resolution of 48MPan 8 MP ultra wide angle secondary and the classic, very professional 2 MP auxiliary sensor that could be dedicated to macro, depth or black and white.

Furthermore, Samsung itself has anticipated that the device will have the optical stabilization on the main sensor, it will support Single Take mode in which the software automatically chooses the best image thanks to AI, and the latest generation advanced night mode Nightography. However, it should be noted that both are also available on the predecessor of the A54, the current A53. In fact A53 also has OIS on the main camera, which has an even higher resolution i.e. 64MP. It is true that the resolution is often a misleading data, and it is not for nothing that the more it increases, the better the quality of the photos.

According to the rumors that have emerged so far, the Galaxy A54 (and most likely other devices in the Galaxy A family, at least the A34) should be launched this month via a dedicated event. This should be the spec sheet:

    • display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz
    • chip: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz
    • memories: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD
    • cameras:
      • primary rear: 50 MP
      • ultra-wide rear: 12MP
      • rear macro or depth: 5 MP
      • Front: 32MP
    • Resistance IP67
    • drums: 5000mAh
    • prices Europe:
      • 8+128GB: €499
      • 8+256GB: €549

- Advertisement -

