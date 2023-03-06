Samsung Galaxy A54: official cover leaks ahead of launch

All the details of the Galaxy A54 seem to have been leaked as, last week, the phone was unveiled in full specs and detailed renders. Even the official announcement date has already been released at the same time as March 15, along with the Galaxy A34.
But the big news now is the release of a case for the Galaxy A54 called “Smart View Wallet Case”, which comes with space for a card inside and a window to reveal part of the phone’s display.
The accessory does not bring great innovations, it looks like a case like others, but it will bring more diversity of pastel colors in yellow and lilac. The Galaxy A54 resembles the design of the Galaxy S23, which has the separate cameras on the back, as well as two flat pieces of glass and a metallic-looking rounded frame between them.
You can also check that the volume controls and the power button will stay in their default locations on the right side of the phone. And one of the renders even conveniently shows the bottom of the device with a speaker, microphone and USB Type-C port. No 3.5mm jack as expected.
So far, speculation has been circulated that the Galaxy A54 will offer IP67 protection and stereo speakers, as well as a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The A54 will likely have an Exynos 1380 chipset alongside 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage.
Regarding the camera, an OIS-enabled 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and a 32MP selfie camera are expected. Additionally, the device must come with a 5,000 mAh battery with loading of 25W.