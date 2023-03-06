Samsung Galaxy A54: official cover leaks ahead of launch

All the details of the Galaxy A54 seem to have been leaked as, last week, the phone was unveiled in full specs and detailed renders. Even the official announcement date has already been released at the same time as March 15, along with the Galaxy A34. But the big news now is the release of a case for the Galaxy A54 called “Smart View Wallet Case”, which comes with space for a card inside and a window to reveal part of the phone’s display.

The accessory does not bring great innovations, it looks like a case like others, but it will bring more diversity of pastel colors in yellow and lilac. The Galaxy A54 resembles the design of the Galaxy S23, which has the separate cameras on the back, as well as two flat pieces of glass and a metallic-looking rounded frame between them.