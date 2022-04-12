Samsung Galaxy A53 vs Galaxy A33: one makes sense, the other less

The challenge between the mid-range is increasingly heated and also Samsung means its with the new members of the “Galaxy A” family that is slowly being composed. In these days I had the opportunity to try two of the latest arrivals, namely Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53, both 5G and more similar than ever given the new Exynos 1280 platform on which they rest.

The Korean house has worked “little” to distinguish them from each other and above all raised the level of the cheaper of the two, the Galaxy A33 which certainly stands out more than the previous generation. The interpretation is more or less this but, beyond the scenario considerations, let’s talk today about the two smartphones and which one actually makes sense net of the proposals already on the market.

FROM OUTSIDE, MANY, MANY SIMILARS

From a first glance we could almost say that they are heterozygous twins , because the lines are almost identical but there are details that change in substance: first of all the dimensions. The Galaxy A53 is in fact slightly wider with its 6.5-inch diagonal display and 74.8 mm on the “abscissa” axis, in spite of a Galaxy A33 that boasts a slightly smaller panel (6.4 ” ) and 74 mm wide.

Basically, the latter is a little narrower and easier to grip , the little that makes the difference having both of them available. I personally find it more comfortable, then the almost flat edges (in metal) that Samsung has chosen for many of its mobile devices of 2022 help. Of course the Galaxy A53 has narrower bezels, or rather, it’s fair to speak in the singular since three sides are virtually identical and only the lower one is more minute on this model.

The back is the same, made of polycarbonate and modeled on the raised module of the cameras which can be reached with a gentle curved rise. I find it aesthetically pleasing, more than many solutions that detach too much from the rest of the back cover and often seem “foreign” elements. We could then discuss the differences between the Infinity O display of the Galaxy A53 and the Infinity U display of the Galaxy A33, with the former being much more modern and the latter reminding us of lines from the past. What really matters is the technology – Super Amoled for both , and for the Galaxy A33 that’s great news.

HOW ARE THEY DOING

Lights and shadows for two certainly expected mid-range that immediately focus on one of the latest SoCs from Samsung, the Exynos 1280 made with a 5nm production process and strong top-level components: two Arm Cortex-A78 with a maximum operating frequency of 2.4 GHz, six Cortex-A55 with frequency of 2 GHz and four-core Arm Mali-G68 GPU, with maximum operating frequency of 1.000 MHz.

Nothing that suggests particular limits for the range in which they landed, but it is also true that you have to deal with the software and, on this front, Samsung certainly has to work. The OneUI 4.1 and Android 12 seem to weigh down the two devices a little , which, at times, show some slowdown too much. Nobody expects top-of-the-range performance, mind you, but by now we have reached a level that even the so-called midranges run fast and here I have the impression that there is some bottleneck.

We’ll see if the parent company will be able to improve things with some updates in the near future, I certainly don’t like the choice of using UFS 2.1 memories for a multinational that does business with memories. Integrating much faster UFS 3.0 would have been at least appropriate in 2022, maybe it would have cost a couple of dollars more but it is likely that the whole system would have benefited. Here are the test results:

Galaxy A33 – 522 MB / s read and 488 MB / s write

Galaxy A53 – 525 MB / s read and 488 MB / s write

It is also curious to note that by trying some benchmarks the Galaxy A33 outperforms what its older brother, the Galaxy A53, should be. I am thinking of AnTuTu, with the first reaching 401 thousand points and the second that instead stops at 357 thousand points. Similar scenario on Geekbench 5 with virtually identical “Single-Core” score and “Multi-Core” slightly in favor of the Galaxy A53 (1855 points vs 1838 points).

GALAXY A33 5G: TECHNICAL SHEET

screen : Super AMOLED Infinity U (drop notch for the selfie camera) from 6.4 inches Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 412 pixels per inch) at 90 Hz, protected by Gorilla Glass 5

chip : Samsung Exynos 1280, max frequency 2.4 GHz octa core (2 GHz base) with Mali-G68 MP4 GPU

memories : 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage space

cameras : main rear: 48 MP f / 1.8 with OIS optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 8 MP f / 2.2 with 120 degrees of field of view rear macro: 5 MP f / 2.4 rear depth: 2 MP f / 2.2 frontale: 13 MP f/2.2 video: fino al 4K a 30 fps, slow motion fino a 480 fps in 720p

audio : stereo con Dolby Atmos

waterproof : IP67 certified

connettività : 5G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

battery and charging : 5,000 mAh at 25 watts (power supply not included)

user interface : One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

dimensions and weight : 159.7 x 74 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams.

We must then consider the evolution that these two models have or have not had compared to last year. Let me explain. Last year’s Galaxy A52s appears in the presence of the new Galaxy A53 as a completely credible alternative , obviously strong from the devaluation.

Same display, same cameras, same memory cuts and overall size and, apart from a few details, the “old” Galaxy A52s perhaps has the advantage of an excellent hardware platform based on the Snapdragon 778G (5G) chip. On the other hand, it has a less capacious 4,500mAh battery. Small details if we also consider the price difference, the Galaxy A52s is now online for less than 300 euros, far from the price list of the Galaxy A53 which says 469 euros but is already on the threshold (sometimes below) of four hundred euros .

The Galaxy A33 instead took a clear step forward compared to the Galaxy A32 5G , starting from the hardware platform (previously it had 4GB of RAM and the MediaTek Dimensity 720) up to the display, an LCD with HD + resolution that in 2021 sounded like prehistoric times. Unchanged battery and camera compartment, it is true, but the heart is definitely another.

GALAXY A53 5G: TECHNICAL SHEET

Screen : Super AMOLED Infinity O (hole for selfie camera) from 6.5 inches Full HD + (1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 412 pixels per inch) at 120 Hz, protected by Gorilla Glass 5

chip : Samsung Exynos 1280, max frequency 2.4 GHz octa core (2 GHz base) with Mali-G68 MP4 GPU

memory : 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage

cameras : main rear: 64 MP f / 1.8 with OIS optical stabilization ultra wide rear: 12 MP f / 2.2 with 120 degrees of field of view rear macro: 5 MP f / 2.4 rear depth: 5 MP f / 2.2 frontale: 32 MP f/2.2 video: fino al 4K a 30 fps, slow motion fino a 480 fps in 720p

audio : stereo con Dolby Atmos

waterproof : IP67 certified

connettività : 5G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

battery and charging : 5,000 mAh at 25 watts (power supply not included)

user interface : One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

dimensions and weight : 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm, 189 grams.

Complete the connectivity sector for both with support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and WiFi ac, plus there is also the possibility of expanding the memory on both (giving up the second nanoSIM). Excellent reception, I did not notice any problems on both models and decent vibration.

Powerful stereo sound on both of them but not very clear sound if you turn up the volume too much, plus the bass seems to be missing a lot (which is completely normal on less sought-after smartphones).

AUTONOMY AND RECHARGE

Samsung has made the wise choice to integrate both a 5,000mAh unit capable of bringing the two smartphones to the second day of use without too many problems, on the other hand we also have the advantage of a brand new hardware platform and not very energy-intensive. On the autonomy front we therefore have two big thumbs up, but for the charging speed we have to make a separate speech.

The declared maximum charging speed is 25W, if you have a special adapter, because the Korean house has decided to save even on the medium range. This makes sense since we do not even find it in the packaging of models for over a thousand euros, but the question mark remains on the “problems” that then trigger for those who then buy these smartphones. Certainly many will use the old chargers, possibly even slower than the maximum allowed 25W, which means biblical times to go from 0 to 100%.

Then you have to look around and see what the competition is doing, even in this market segment: whether they are 33W or 65-66W it does not matter, almost everyone manages to be faster and you can no longer ignore it.

PHOTO AND VIDEO

On the one hand a 64MP stabilized image sensor (OIS) and on the other, with Galaxy A33, the same old 48MP image sensor. The differences with the main one are there and can be seen without a magnifying glass once the shots are compared, with the Galaxy A53 that manages to take home a clear point in favor. Little to say: greater detail, better contrast, greater sharpness of the shots. If you want something better from your photos and you are undecided between the two, now you know which one to bet on.

View in Full Screen

The rest of the cameras are more than standard , including the wide-angle one which is 8MP on the Galaxy A33 and 12MP on the Galaxy A53. Once again the differences are noticed, with the cheaper model showing dull colors and little detail, we are in fact just above mediocrity. On Galaxy A53 the ultra wide proves to be more precise and pleasant, with less distortion and some limitations if we try to go further.

View in Full Screen

We close this roundup with the front cameras: a 13MP for Galaxy A33 and 32MP for Galaxy A53 which demonstrates greater brightness, a wider dynamic range and overall more pleasant colors. On the first shot I see instead an excess of contrast, as if there were a filter applied.

View in Full Screen

Short mention for the videos that can be made with both at the maximum resolution 4K at 30fps, although there are also some discrepancies here. The higher quality of the main image sensor mounted on the Galaxy A53 allows you to acquire better content, covering a greater color range and, above all, with optical stabilization that makes everything more pleasant and smooth. Autofocus is also more accurate.

CONCLUSIONS

Honestly, I would have expected substantial differences between the two models but, as mentioned at the beginning, they are more paired than one might think. If we look at the benchmarks it is almost the Galaxy A33 that wins, but in everyday use and in multitasking both show some uncertainty and, in the end, this really matters. We need a software nudge to speed them up, hoping UFS 2.1 memories aren’t an “insurmountable” limit.

The choice and comparison of the two is therefore all about price: if you are interested in the Galaxy A53 I recommend that you leave it alone for the moment, wait for it to drop even more in price and focus on the Galaxy A52s predecessor. If, on the other hand, you like the Galaxy A33 then you will have understood that the upgrade is absolutely worth compared to last year, but you have to be careful of the list price which says 389.90 euros. Power of the “crossed out price” already at launch, would be 20 euros more than what the Galaxy A53 costs at this very moment (April 8, 2022) online.

Naturally the younger brother, who will officially come out on the market in a couple of weeks, will also lose ground and in my opinion we will see him near the 300 euro threshold where he will take on more relevance. In summary, for a few euros of difference direct pointing to Galaxy A53, but Samsung, please, do something more to amaze us.

VOTE 6.9

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

€ 389

7.1

VOTE 6.7

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Android Smartphone, Display Infinity-O FHD + Super AMOLED 6.5? ¹, 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable internal memory², Battery 5,000 mAh, Awesome Black

363 €