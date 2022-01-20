Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, here we are: first real photos and specifications

In the Samsung chessboard, Galaxy A53 it will be one of the most important pawns, since it will be placed at the center of the Korean giant’s offer, in the heart of the mid-range. We still don’t know when exactly it will hit the market, but we know from experience that it shouldn’t be too long (A52 was launched in March 2021). All the more so if the device begins to appear in the database of the institutions of certification, like that of TENAA.

The certification process, in fact, is necessary to proceed with the marketing of a product, and is therefore symptomatic of an imminent launch. In addition to therefore suggesting a close presentation, the documents filed with TENAA also provide us with some practically official details on the product, including the first real photos absolutely. Mind you, nothing to tear your clothes for: these shots in fact have a purely functional, documentary role, and therefore are not seductive like those designed for marketing. Nonetheless, they are a confirmation of what we had already seen in November in the renderings that imagined Galaxy A53, and proposed a terminal very similar to Galaxy A52 (and therefore also to Galaxy A52s).

And therefore we find a practically unchanged aesthetic, with a small hole at the top, in the center of the display, which should be a Super AMOLED from 6.46 in with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, to accommodate the 12MP selfie cam. Even on the back the differences with Galaxy A52 are minimal, with a rectangular element that contains four sensors plus the LED flash (64 + 12 + 5 + 2 MP). The TENAA certification also completes the identikit of the device with the memory cuts, that is 8 GB of RAM (there may be other options) to pair with 128 or 256 GB of storage (expandable via microSD card up to 1TB), the battery capacity that will be 4,860 mAh with fast charging support up to 25W, and the dimensions and weight of the device, which are 159.5 × 74.7 × 8.1mm and 190 grams, respectively. Finally, there are news on at least two of the colors with which Samsung will offer the smartphone: one white and one blue.