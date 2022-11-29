Samsung Galaxy A52s gets updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Samsung continues to roll out Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for its devices around the world such as the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE. After the Galaxy A71, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G are covered with the update, it is the turn of the South Korean variant of the Galaxy A52s to receive the new version of the operating system from Google with the Samsung interface.

Stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 have been made available for Galaxy A52s 5G in South Korea. In other countries, the forecast is that the update will be released in the coming weeks. - Advertisement - It has firmware version A528NKSU1DVK2 and brings the 2022 Android security patch, which fixes several security and privacy vulnerabilities, in addition to bringing improvements in general stability and performance. The update is 2 GB and it is recommended to download it over a Wi-Fi network.

If you have the A52s 5G and live in South Korea or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. In late October, Samsung revealed a rollout schedule for the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for some of its phones and tablets. The Galaxy S22 line would receive the update in November, while flagships from past generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones would be covered in December of that year. In Europe, only the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S22 family have been contemplated so far.