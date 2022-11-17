Samsung Galaxy A52 receives stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in Russia

After releasing Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy Tab S8 line of tablets, Samsung continues to distribute it to its mid-range devices around the world. After the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G are covered with the update, it is the turn of the Russian variant of the Galaxy A52 to receive the new version of the Google operating system with the south-facing interface. korean.

The stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A52 has started its distribution in Russia with firmware A525FXXU4CVJB🇧🇷 It also brings the November 2022 Android Security Patch with stability, performance, vulnerability and privacy fixes. - Advertisement - If you have the Galaxy A52 and live in Russia or just want to check if your device has already been covered with the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install ”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours.

The expectation is that more countries will receive the update in the coming weeks. While flagship lines such as Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 already received the update at the end of October in places like Europe and the United States, there is still no forecast for the update to arrive in Europe. Previously, Samsung revealed the Android 13 rollout schedule with One UI 5.0. A portion of top-of-the-line cell phones and tablets would receive the update in November. Already flagships of previous generations and intermediate Galaxy cell phones would be contemplated in December of this year, while other smartphones and intermediate tablets would receive the update in January of the next year.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Infinity-U format display

Snapdragon 720G Processor

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 12 MP ultrawide sensor 5 MP macro sensor 5 MP depth sensor

4,500 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 11 running under One UI 3.1 interface