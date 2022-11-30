Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE receive November 2022 security patch

Even with the distribution of the stable version of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in some countries, Samsung has not failed to update older devices with security packages. This Wednesday (30), it was the turn of the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE to receive the November 2022 security update in some European countries.

The latest software update for the Galaxy A40 has firmware version A405FNXXU4CVK1 and has been made available in Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. In addition to fixing security and privacy vulnerabilities, it brings bug fixes and improvements to the overall stability and performance of the phone.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE received the November 2022 security patch with firmware T736BXXS1BVK8. The update is available in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and United Kingdom.

If you have the Galaxy A40 or the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and live in one of the mentioned countries or just want to check if your device has already received the update, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. Although the Galaxy A40 will no longer receive Android updates, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be covered with Android 13 and One UI 5.0, but there is no forecast for the tablet to be updated. In October, Samsung released an update rollout schedule.