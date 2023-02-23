Samsung Galaxy A34, this will be this mobile designed to reign in the mid-range

- Advertisement -

The company samsung intends to react to the increasingly tough competition in the mid-range of Android phones. This segment of the market, which currently has the largest number of sales, is becoming more complete and, therefore, it is logical that the Korean firm will update so as not to lose step.

The model with which he intends to do this is the Samsung Galaxy A34, a terminal that, among other things, will arrive with 5G connectivity without having to pay a large amount of money to buy it. And this is an important step forward for the firm to be competitive. Also, the design -saving the distances- remember the high range that the manufacturer announced not long ago. An example of what we say is the place where the rear camera is (both in the placement of the sensors and in the excellent integration into the case). The fact is that it is quite attractive despite having a notch on the screen.

Some good specifications in this Samsung

The truth is that the device will arrive perfectly equipped, since among other things, inside there will be a processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080, a SoC made with six-nanometer technology -which will prevent it from getting too hot- and which has eight cores and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Therefore, You can easily with all kinds of applications, including practically all the games (and with good fluidity, it must be said). On the other hand, it has been indicated in the source of the information that in the memory section there will be options for 6 or 8GB of RAM and, in what has to do with the storagethe chances will be 128 or 256 gigabytes.

In addition, the screen will be especially striking, since it will have a type AMOLED 6.6 inch where there will be no lack of Full HD + resolution, which is currently the usual in the mid-range. This component, which will have an update frequency of 120hz, which ensures a very high working speed, will also include Gorilla Glass protection and, in addition, the fingerprint reader is located in this place of the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. The camera, for its part, will include three sensors, the following being chosen: 48+8+5MP. Therefore, it will be perfectly fulfilled, but you don’t have to expect ‘top’ levels when taking photos (but enough to post on social networks, for example).

Do you have options in the mid-range?

Well, the truth is that yes, as long as this Samsung phone is priced appropriately (ideally, it should be between 300 and 325 euros at most). If this is the case, your chances are good because, as we have mentioned, it has striking options, to which we must add that the smartphone has water protection; battery with 5,000mAh with 25W charging; and, even, you will not lack WiFi 6 to always access the Internet with the highest possible speed.

