Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54, the alleged official press renderings leaked

The ones you see on this page should be i Samsung Galaxy A34 official renders e Galaxy at 54, two of the main exponents of the future generation of Galaxy A whose debut should be imminent. The image was shared by Evan “Evleaks” Blass, veteran leaker and with an excellent reputation; unfortunately the accompanying details are few, but previous indiscretions allow us to draw an already rather precise identikit.

From the pictures we can only see that the two devices are practically identical – they differ only in the design of the front camera. In the more prestigious A54 they have a hole in the display, while in the A34 Samsung resorts to a drip notch. In general it can be said that the differences with their respective predecessors seem minimal, if not non-existent – at least as far as the front is concerned. On the back, however, we should have a new design for the camera module.

For convenience, let’s summarize all the information that has emerged so far on the two devices:

Galaxy A54

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage space

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of storage space cameras rear : 50 MP main with optical stabilization 12MP ultra wide angle 5MP macro

: camera front : 32MP

: 32MP unlock : Fingerprint reader in optical display

: Fingerprint reader in optical display resistence IP67

IP67 interface user : One UI 5.0 based on Android 13

: One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 battery : 5000mAh

: recharge : 25 watts

: 25 watts colors: black, white, yellow, blue

Galaxy A34

display: AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U

AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U SoCs: MediaTek Dimension 1080

RAM: 6GB

6GB connectivity: USB-C, 3.5mm jack

USB-C, 3.5mm jack rear cameras: 48MP main 8 MP ultra wide angle 5MP macro

size: 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm