Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: In-depth analysis and opinion

A few weeks ago, Samsung introduced two new models of this family: Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. The two models have similarities, but also important differences in aspects such as the size of the screen or the cameras. Of the two, the Galaxy A34 5G is the one with a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G arrives with a 6.6″ FullHD+ SuperAMOLED screen at 120 Hz, Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, 5G connectivity, 48MP f/1.8 (main) + 8MP cameras f/2.2 (ultra wide angle) + 5MP f/2.4 (macro), 13MP f/2.2 front camera and 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast cable charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is officially available for €399 with 6GB+128 GB / €469 with 8GB+256 GB (see offers at Amazon Spain | Mediamarkt ).

I have had the opportunity to test the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G for a few weeks and here is my in-depth review .

design and construction

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G arrives with a large 6.6″ screen surrounded by frames that, personally, I find somewhat thicker than I would like. The thickness is quite uniform, although the chin has a slightly greater width.

Samsung has opted for a front camera in a waterdrop notch, which already looks a bit dated. Most manufacturers have made the leap to circular holes in the screen itself, which interfere less.

When using apps that do not run in full screen, the notch does not bother, since the area where it is located belongs to the notifications area.

Now, in games that run full screen from side to side (no black bars to the right or left), the notch can certainly hinder what we see on the screen .

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G offers a screen-to-body ratio of 85% according to GSM Arena . It is a correct value for a mid-range smartphone, although it is far from high-end devices, which achieve 90% use thanks to thinner frames and more discreet notches.

The display is completely flat and protected by Gorilla Glass 5 which, while not the latest version of Corning’s coating, should offer some protection against scratches and bumps.

The sides of the phone are made of plastic, as well as the back cover. Samsung calls this material glasstic , which is kind of like glass-like plastic, but it doesn’t feel as good to the touch or feel as sophisticated. In any case, it is a matter of taste, because it is also true that glass is delicate.

At the rear, we find the cameras directly on the rear surface, following the design of the new Galaxy S23 family. Instead of having a camera module, the three lenses emerge from the rear cover surrounded by a silver ring in the color of the rear surface, giving a more premium look .

All three cameras protrude about a millimeter from the surface, so the phone wobbles slightly when used while resting on a table.

With a thickness of 8.2 mm and a weight of 199 grams, the Galaxy A34 5G is not a particularly bulky smartphone, at least by today’s standards.

The new Galaxy A34 family is available in four colors — Awesome Lime (lime green), Awesome Graphite (dark gray), Awesome Violet (violet) and Awesome Silver (silver). In my case, I have tried the Awesome Violet color that has a matte finish where fingerprints are barely marked on its surface.

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the phone to see what elements we find.

On the right side we find an elongated volume button and the power button.

The left side is free of any buttons or slots.

At the top we find a tray with a hybrid nanoSIM / microSD slot.

The bottom of the phone houses a USB-C connector and the speaker.

The large size of the screen and its elongated appearance make it difficult to reach the top of the phone with one hand. Samsung improved the accessibility of the controls when it launched One UI and, as in the past, it incorporates a one-handed mode that allows the screen to be reduced in size and glued to the side.

Although it is not usual in the mid-range, Samsung has endowed the Galaxy A34 5G with IP67 resistance against dust and water , so there should be no problem if the smartphone accidentally gets wet.

Now, we must not forget that water damage is not covered by the guarantee, so you should not use your mobile phone to take underwater photos — I confess that, in the past, I have used a Samsung phone to take photos inside the swimming pool, but it is not a recommended practice since, with time and use, the protection against water degrades.

Screen

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6″ Super AMOLED panel with a 19.5:9 ratio and, as usual with Samsung, rounded corners. It is a screen size large enough to enjoy photos and videos, browse web pages, spend hours looking at social networks or play a few games.

The screen resolution of the Galaxy A34 5G is Full HD+ (2,340 × 1,080 pixels) , a more than enough number of pixels, since the density turns out to be 390 ppi.

Although many high-end smartphones have Quad HD+ resolutions, in practice Full HD+ resolution is more than enough for a screen of this size, as the pixels are indistinguishable to the naked eye. In addition, the lower the resolution, the greater the autonomy since the processor has to move fewer pixels.

Unfortunately, the screen is not HDR compatible, so you will not be able to enjoy HDR content on YouTube, Netflix or other video streaming services.

Samsung has incorporated the possibility of choosing a standard (60 Hz) or adaptive (60 or 120 Hz) refresh rate. The higher rate translates into a more fluid viewing experience, especially when moving around the interface or scrolling through applications such as Chrome, Twitter, Instagram, or the photo gallery.

However, we must take into account that it can only switch between two values, 60 and 120 Hz. This means that the adaptive mode does not adjust as well to the content as other smartphones with LTPO panels, which, for example, can set the refresh rate to 24, 30, or 48 Hz when watching video, nor can you reduce the rate to 1 Hz when using Always-On Display.

In my tests, with the 120Hz adaptive rate, the screen is almost always set to 120Hz, even when watching videos or leaving the screen stationary without touching anything. Other smartphones reduce the rate to 60 Hz in certain circumstances to save battery.

Samsung has incorporated a feature called Eye Saver that automatically adjusts blue light levels, based on the time of day, to reduce eye discomfort and help you fall asleep at night.

It offers two modes of operation: adaptive and custom . Adaptive mode automatically adjusts colors based on the time of day, with slight variations during the day and much warmer colors at night. In custom mode , you can choose the color temperature you like best and the time it is applied (always, dusk to dawn or your own schedule).

Next, we are going to carry out a set of tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter to check the quality of the screen of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung offers two display modes: Natural and Vivid. Natural mode reflects colors most naturally in the standard sRGB gamut used by almost all apps, while Vivid mode is designed to produce more vibrant colors.

In Natural mode, fidelity is excellent, as the average error when displaying sRGB content turns out to be very low at 2.1 dE (a value below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), although the error maximum is 3 dE, somewhat higher.

This mode covers 100% of the sRGB space and about 77% of the DCI P3 space. The screen color temperature in Natural mode is 6,474ºK, almost the same as the reference level of 6,500ºK, which implies a pure white color without any color cast.

Natural mode: Color fidelity vs. sRGB Natural Mode: Gamut vs. DCI P3 Natural mode: Color temperature Natural Mode: Gamma

Screen test result in Natural mode

Vivid mode takes advantage of the full color gamut of the OLED panel, thus delivering an impressive breadth of colors, covering approximately 100% of the DCI P3 color space. Now, if we activate this mode, we will notice that the colors look oversaturated since the vast majority of Android apps are created thinking that the screen has been calibrated for the sRGB gamut.

That’s why Samsung calls this mode Intense . Although the colors are unrealistic, many people prefer to see more vibrant colors, even if they are not true to life, than more muted real colors. This mode also has another important advantage and that is that it is very useful when we use the phone in broad daylight since, under the sun, the colors lose strength.

The drawback of seeing oversaturated colors is that you can buy an item in an app (clothing, furniture, accessory, case, etc.) thinking that it is one color and be surprised when it arrives at home. Or touch up photos on your mobile only to discover when you send them to someone else that the colors are not as vivid as you thought.

Due to the excessive saturation of the colors that I have mentioned, the color fidelity of the Vivid mode with respect to the sRGB gamut is not good. The mean error turns out to be 5.6 dE and the maximum error turns out to be also high, 11.1 dE (the greatest color disparity occurs in the color red).

However, compared to the DCI P3 gamut, the fidelity turns out to be somewhat better with a mean error of 3.7 dE and a maximum error of 8 dE. The thing is, as I said, most Android apps target the sRGB color space.

The color temperature is 6,859ºK, above the reference level of 6,500ºK, which implies a bluish tone that is noticeable in applications with a white background, such as the browser. There is a certain tendency for manufacturers to make their screens blue since, instinctively, warm colors are associated with old things (such as old paper) and cold colors with modern things.

Luckily, Samsung has added a white color adjustment called Color Balance that allows you to alter the level of red, green, and blue on the screen. In this way we can reduce the level of blue and get quite close to the ideal value of 6,500ºK.

Vivid Mode: Color fidelity to DCI P3 gamut Vivid Mode: Color Gamut vs. DCI P3 Vivid Mode: Color Temperature Intense Mode: Gamma

Display test result in Vivid mode

The maximum brightness of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with auto brightness disabled is around 410 nits. By activating the automatic brightness mode, you have access to the high brightness mode , which has allowed me to measure a brightness of 880 nits under bright light such as the sun, somewhat below the 1,000 nits that Samsung promises.

This is a fairly high level of brightness, especially considering the price range in which we find ourselves. To put it in perspective, it is a higher value than the iPhone 14 / 14 Plus or the Xiaomi 12T.

In this comparative graph, I reflect the maximum brightness value with the screen illuminated at 100% in white, since it is the usual way to measure and compare the brightness of a screen.

The black color is very deep , to the point that the colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of gloss. This means that blacks are really black and the contrast is theoretically infinite. One advantage of such a deep black color is that when watching a movie, the black bands around the image appear completely black. Also, black pixels don’t consume battery power, so Android’s dark mode makes a lot of sense on OLED screens.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this causes the contrast and brightness to vary less as we move from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the Galaxy A34 5G, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle.

One cool display feature of the Samsung A34 is the Always On Display feature that makes the phone display the time (with various clock layouts available) and date when the phone is locked, along with notification icons. with colors. The brightness level of the screen elements is adjusted according to the ambient light.

It is possible to configure that the Always On Display screen is active at all times, only for 10 seconds when we touch the screen, between certain times or when receiving a notification. It is also possible to control music playback from that screen.

Always On Display

hardware and performance

The Samsung Galaxy A34 arrives with the mid-range Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chip , which was presented at the end of 2021. It is the same chip that we find in the Redmi Note 12 Pro or Realme 10 Pro+.

How is the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chip

Mediatek Dimensity 1080 is a mid-range ARM chip manufactured in 6 nm that integrates two ARM Cortex-A78 cores with up to 2.6 GHz for demanding tasks and six energy-efficient ARM Cortex-A55 cores with clock frequencies of up to 2 GHz.

The chip has an integrated 5G sub-6 GHz modem with dual-SIM support that can reach a maximum download speed of up to 2.77 Gbit/s. Supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2.

The memory controller supports LPDDR4x or LPDDR5, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. As an integrated graphics card, it uses the ARM Mali-G68 MC4, which supports displays with 120 Hz as well as HDR10+ at a maximum resolution of 2,520 x 1,440 pixels.

How does it compare to the Exynos 1380 in the Galaxy A54?

Compared to the new Exynos 1380 chip in the Samsung Galaxy A54, the Dimensity 1080 offers pretty close CPU performance: Mediatek’s chip outperforms Samsung’s in single-core workloads, while Samsung’s has a face advantage multi-core.

Both chips are pretty similar in terms of GPU configuration as well, as they have a Mali-G68 GPU. The main difference is that the Dimensity 1080 has four GPU cores, while the Exynos 1380 has five GPU cores.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G comes with 6 or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM , which should be enough to offer a good multitasking experience.

Samsung offers RAM Plus functionality that allocates storage to be used as extra RAM and on this phone, you can choose how much virtual RAM you want to use from 2 GB to 8 GB. In practice, however, this isn’t as wonderful as it sounds, as using the storage as RAM leads to a slower user experience.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is being marketed in 128 or 256 GB storage variants . From the transfer speeds I’ve measured, this storage appears to be of the UFS 2.2 type, so it’s not as fast as what’s included in high-end smartphones.

In case you want to expand the storage, you can use the second SIM card tray to insert a micro-SD card of up to 1TB. Although 128 GB should be enough for most users (around 100 GB remains free), if you don’t want to worry about storage in the future, it’s a good idea to go for the 256 GB variant.

I’ve put the Galaxy A34 5G through a few benchmark tests to see how it stacks up against other high-end phones, and I’ve included the results for each test below.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark , it has achieved a result of 436,474 points , a value that is not especially high.

In the Geekbench 6 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 1,039/2,444 points in single/multi-core tests, quite low results.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test , it has obtained a good score of 12,043 points, a fairly high value for the hardware it incorporates.

On the storage side, the phone performs rather poorly in AndroBench speed tests, which leads me to believe that it has UFS 2.2 storage.

Next, we are going to see the results of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), it achieves modest results.

In the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the phone has achieved a correct result.

To check the graphics performance on a day-to-day basis, I’ve tried several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9, and Call of Duty Mobile — and overall, the gaming experience on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is good.

Using the GameBench software , I have been able to measure various performance parameters in these games in real world play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring gaming performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website .

In Real Racing and Call of Duty , you get a 60 FPS rate, albeit with some FPS drops in Call of Duty. In Asphalt 9 I have achieved a stable 30 FPS with frequent drops, which is somewhat low.

Game SPF (median) FPS stability Min. FPS Min.-Max.

%CPU

asphalt 9 30 96% 22-31 10% Royal Racing 3

60 100% 60-61 8% call of duty 60 99% 44-61 10%

(*) Game quality settings:



Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “default”

Real Racing 3: Graphics quality by default.

Call of Duty Mobile: “Low” graphics quality and “Max” frames per second by default.

In addition to point performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone did quite well, with performance dropping by 17% over that period. This means that performance when running very demanding apps may suffer only slightly after long periods of use. The detailed graph of performance evolution can be seen here.

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 test runs.

In this test, the Samsung Galaxy A44 5G has obtained excellent results since the performance remains at 99.6% after 20 runs of the graphic test. This means that in graphics-intensive apps, such as games, you shouldn’t see a performance drop after long playthroughs.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G offers correct results , without particularly standing out for its power given the hardware it incorporates, which cannot compete with flagships or, without going any further, with the Galaxy A54 5G.

On a day-to-day basis, I have not noticed lag problems when moving through the most common apps, although the phone does not respond as quickly to keystrokes as other devices. A good example is the Camera app, which does not get rid of a certain delay when starting up or switching between shooting modes or lenses.

I have not had any problems with multitasking, since the 8 GB of RAM in the version I have tested is more than enough to keep several applications open in memory without them closing unexpectedly.

The USB-C port is a USB 2.0 type and supports OTG, so you can plug in a USB-C key and access it like external storage. However, it does not support video output.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, but does not support the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G also supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, NFC and various positioning systems (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS), but does not have Dual GPS. It also does not offer FM radio .

As for cellular connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is compatible with 5G networks , as its name suggests, although only in the Sub-6 band below 6 GHz. It offers Dual SIM through a nanoSIM + nanoSIM hybrid tray / micro SD.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has reached a download / upload speed of 300 Mbps over WiFi with a 300 Mbps symmetrical fiber connection. In the cellular connectivity test, I have measured speeds of around 14 Mbps download and 21 Mbps upload with Orange 5G connection, in an area without great coverage.

Biometrics

Samsung has incorporated an optical (not ultrasonic) fingerprint reader under the screen of the Galaxy A34 5G that allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen.

To unlock the phone, simply place your finger on the area of ​​the screen where the reader is located, even when the screen is turned off. One aspect that I like about the Galaxy A34 5G is that the fingerprint area is marked on the Always On Display, making it easier to hit than on other smartphones.

Samsung has placed the fingerprint reading area too low for my liking, as it would be more comfortable to reach with your finger if it were a little higher.

In the tests that I have carried out, the unlocking is reliable, although it is not one of the fastest. It is important to hit the reading area with your finger, otherwise the fingerprint will not be recognized. It is also important that the finger is dry, since, with a wet finger, it takes longer or, directly, it does not work.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G fingerprint recognition

Samsung has also included a facial recognition system that uses a 2D image, so it’s not as secure as the 3D recognition on the iPhone or certain Android smartphones, nor does it work in the dark.

In any case, in my tests I have not been able to fool the system with a photo of my face even in the fastest recognition mode which reduces security. It is also possible to choose whether the eyes must be open to unlock, if you want to prevent them from accessing your phone while you sleep.

Samsung allows fingerprint and face recognition to be active at the same time , so we can use the one that suits us best at any time.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy 34 5G with its 6.6″ screen arrives with a 5,000 mAh battery , which should be enough for this screen size.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery autonomy test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

A reflection on autonomy tests



Given the importance of the screen in the consumption of the battery, it is important to calibrate with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) the screens at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not enough to put it at 50%) if you want to obtain results of autonomy comparable between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account and in this test you sometimes see absurd values.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be carried out with the screen calibrated at 200 nits so that the results are comparable. This is how we perform autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work 3.0 tests the autonomy of the terminal when carrying out a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photos, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the screen at 60 Hz and once with the adaptive frequency up to 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen set to a rate of 60 Hz I have obtained a result of 14 hours and 37 minutes, which is a very high value for a smartphone.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a rate of 120 Hz , the autonomy is reduced to 11 hours and 25 minutes , which is a drop of around 22 percent.

In practice, the autonomy of the Galaxy A34 5G is very good and you should not have problems reaching the end of the day with remaining battery.

If you want to extend the autonomy of your device, you will be happy to know that, in addition to setting the screen to 60 Hz, you can make use of the energy saving mode.

Power saving mode limits maximum CPU performance to 70%, reduces brightness by 10%, restricts background location and network usage, disables Always On Display, and switches connectivity from 5G to 4G /LTE.

In addition, it is possible to activate an even more demanding energy saving mode by activating the Limit apps and Home screen option that limits the number of applications that we can use, limits all background activities, disables Edge content and changes to a Dark theme .

Samsung also offers a feature called adaptive battery , which limits battery usage by apps you don’t normally use. However, we do not know how this option works since the explanation about this mode is very scarce.

Samsung also allows you to individually select those applications that we do not want to consume battery when they are not being used.

Battery and power saving options

Samsung has incorporated an option that allows you to put apps that have not been used for a while to sleep. These apps don’t run in the background, so they may not receive updates or send notifications. We can manually choose those apps that are never inactive, as well as those that should always be in inactive mode.

The Galaxy A34 5G offers fast wired charging at 25W . Samsung no longer includes the charger in the box, so you’ll have to get one.

In my tests, using a standard 65W USB-PD charger, the entire Galaxy A34 5G charging process took me a total of 1 hour and 57 minutes. It is very possible that, with a Samsung charger, these times are reduced.

As we can see in the graph, the load is quite linear. In 30 minutes, a little more than 30 percent of the battery is charged.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G charging process



Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is not compatible with wireless charging , which is a shame since this type of charging is becoming more and more interesting due to the convenience of being able to charge the phone just by resting it on the base.

Software

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs Android 13 and, above the operating system, incorporates the Samsung One UI 5.1 customization layer.



Samsung guarantees four operating system updates and five years of security updates. This means that the Galaxy A34 5G will receive Android 17 four years from now.

By default, Samsung One UI has the application drawer active , although it offers the option to deactivate it if we prefer to have all the icons on the desktop. To access the drawer, just drag the screen up slightly while on the desktop. It is also possible to activate a button that gives access to the application drawer.

In the Settings we can configure that, when dragging the screen down, the drawer does not open, but the notifications panel, something that is useful since the notifications and quick access area is somewhat far from the finger due to the length of the screen .

By default, the icon grid is 4×5, which makes the icons look too big, so my advice is to change it to 4×6, 5×5 or 5×6. In the same way, we can also change the size of the application drawer grid.

Samsung allows you to navigate the interface using the traditional three navigation buttons or through full-screen navigation gestures.

Samsung offers two types of navigation gestures: swipe gestures from each bottom area (left, center, and right) and swipe gestures from the sides and bottom like Android’s.

One UI 5 brings subtle changes to the user interface for a fresh, new look, including revamped app icons, improved animations, and simplified colors.

Stacked widgets let you put multiple widgets together for a cleaner home screen, and there’s also a smart suggestions widget that suggests apps based on your phone usage.

stacked widgets stacked widgets stacked widgets

stacked widgets

The notification panel at the top shows the time/date and a shortcut to Settings. Next, we find a row of buttons that give quick access to six settings, without any text. Some of these icons — like WiFi, Sound, Bluetooth, etc. — open various options when held down.

Below, there are two buttons called Control and Media Room that allow us to control SmartThings devices and scenes, and the playback of media content on our phone and other Samsung devices.

Then we find the notifications, although it is possible to display many more quick settings and access the brightness control by dragging the first row down again or using the two-finger drag gesture on the notification panel. If we click on the three points next to the brightness control, we can deactivate/activate the automatic brightness.

Notification panel and shortcuts

The lock screen may display a different image each time you unlock your phone. Samsung offers a rich set of high-quality images in 10 different categories: Landscapes, Plants, Life, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Art, Food, Desserts, and Special.

It now also allows you to set video backgrounds directly on the lock screen. It’s more of a curiosity than useful, as battery drain can be significant if you unlock your phone frequently.

One of the most useful features is Always On Display, which permanently displays time/date information and notification icons on the screen even when it’s turned off. If we double-click on an icon, that application opens when the phone is unlocked.

Samsung offers various designs for the clock displayed on the Always On Display, and it is even possible to display color elements, photos or emojis. In addition to the Always On Display clock, we can also customize the lock screen clock. If we are outside our usual time zone, we can make the phone show two clocks, one with local time and one with home time.

Being on the Always On Display screen, we can double tap the screen to see the lock screen with all notifications.

Samsung offers some widgets that can be used on the lock screen and the Always On Display screen. These widgets give you access to music playback controls, weather, today’s schedule, next alarm information, voice recorder, digital health, and Bixby modes and routines.

To see the widgets from the Always On Display screen, you have to double tap on the time and then slide the screen down. Being on the lock screen, just click on the time.

From the lock screen itself we can quickly access two configurable applications through shortcut icons that are located in the corners at the bottom of the screen. By default, we have access to the phone and the camera. As a novelty, Samsung now allows you to add the voice recorder as a quick access.

Samsung incorporates a feature called Quick Share , which is Samsung’s version of Apple’s AirDrop, as well as Nearby Sharing , which is Google’s version. Both features allow you to quickly share files with people who are close to you, but Quick Share only works with Samsung terminals.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Ultra incorporates the Multi Window function to run two applications in split screen, open an app in a floating window with a selectable degree of transparency or minimize an open app in a floating icon on the desktop.

The keyboard of the Galaxy A34 5G is comfortable to use thanks to the large size of the screen. It incorporates the predictive text functionality, which works quite well, and the possibility of typing by dragging your finger over the keys, automatic punctuation, automatically capitalizing the first letter of each sentence, changing the width and height of the keyboard, etc. Samsung incorporates some shortcuts to emojis and stickers.

If you’re one of those people who don’t like someone else to use their smartphone in case they poke around , you’ll be happy to know that Samsung includes a feature called Secure Folder that makes it easy to protect access to pictures, notes, emails, and apps.

Access to the Secure Folder can be protected by pattern, PIN, password, or fingerprint. We can configure a different fingerprint to unlock the secure folder, which can be useful if we want to give someone close to us access to our phone via fingerprint, for example, a child, but we don’t want them to be able to access the secure folder. Another available option is to change the secure folder icon to something that is less recognizable.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G includes a feature called Dual Messaging that allows you to use two separate accounts for the same application.

Those apps that are compatible with Dual Messaging, for example WhatsApp , Facebook or Telegram , allow you to set up two independent accounts. It is even possible to limit the contacts that will be visible to the second instance of the app.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G incorporates control through movements and gestures:

Pick up to wake , which turns the screen on when you pick up the phone from the table.

Double tap turns on the screen, which turns the screen on when you double-tap it.

Double-tap to turn off screen, which turns off the screen if you double-tap an empty space on the Home or Lock screens

Keep screen on , which detects if you’re looking at the screen and keeps the screen on while you’re looking at it.

Alert when picking up the phone, which vibrates the device when you pick it up after receiving a missed call or message

Silence with gestures , which allows you to silence incoming calls and alarms by covering the screen with your hand or turning the device over.

Palm swipe to capture , which allows you to take a screenshot by swiping the side of your hand across the screen.

Samsung allows you to customize the action that occurs when you double-press the home button: quick launch the camera, open Bixby or open an application. It is also possible to customize what happens when you hold the button: activate Bixby or show the shutdown menu.

After taking a screenshot , Samsung may display a toolbar with additional options to scroll through to capture more of the screen, crop or draw on the screenshot, add tags to the screenshot, or share the screenshot. An interesting option is to delete the screenshots after being shared through the toolbar.

Another functionality that Samsung incorporates is the ability to send an SOS message to emergency contacts by pressing the Power button five times quickly. The message may include images captured by cameras and an audio recording.

The Galaxy A34 5G has the Samsung Pay mobile payment system , which combines the use of NFC with the fingerprint reader to be able to pay in stores using the mobile as a credit card.

There are already a large number of financial entities attached to this system such as Abanca, Bankia, Bankinter, BBVA, Caixabank, Caja Rural, Cajasur, Carrefour, Cecabank, Cetelem, Deutsche Bank, El Corte Inglés, Ibercaja, Openbank, Orangebank, Banc Sabadell, Santander, Unicaja, Wizink and others.

The Do Not Disturb function allows you to deactivate notifications — incoming calls, multimedia content, alerts or notifications — at certain times, being able to establish some contacts as allowed so that your calls and messages do arrive. Unfortunately, it does not allow you to choose different hours depending on the day of the week, something that seems basic and easy to implement.

Samsung includes a feature called Notification Reminders to receive reminders about notifications from certain apps and missed calls or messages. We can choose the frequency of the reminders (3, 5, 10 or 15 minutes), if we want it to vibrate and for which applications they will occur.

Of course, the Galaxy A34 5G also supports Smart Lock , a functionality that means you don’t have to unlock your device with your fingerprint, PIN or password if a trusted Bluetooth device is nearby (for example, a smart bracelet, a Bluetooth headset , etc.), if you have the device with you or if you are in a location you trust.

In the Device Maintenance section we can manage various aspects of the phone’s performance from a single point: battery, storage, RAM and device protection.

The main functions it offers are:

Battery : Allows you to know data about the use of the battery, activate the different saving modes, manage the energy use of applications, activate fast wired / wireless charging, wireless load sharing and protect the health of the battery so that do not charge above 85%.

Storage : Allows you to know your storage usage, delete unnecessary data and find out which are the largest files.

Memory : Allows you to know the use of memory and stop applications with high consumption.

Device protection: Allows you to scan your device for threats using McAfee anti-malware.

maintenance and battery

Samsung includes the Google Digital Health functionality that shows statistics about the use of the smartphone — number of notifications received, unlock number, time spent on each app, etc. — and allows you to set controls.

It also adds Parental Controls to add content restrictions and set other limits to help little ones regulate their screen time.

Samsung comes with Game Launcher , which automatically organizes all your games in one place. Turn on Priority mode to block all notifications except alarms, and close apps to dedicate more of your network connection and processor power to gaming.

Another useful option is to block automatic brightness, Bixby, Edge content or navigation gestures so that they do not interfere with our games. And it is also possible to add a floating access to touch protection, navigation button lock, screenshot, popup panel or recording.

It also allows you to mute the game sound, but keep the volume of the phone. It is also possible to set one of three performance modes: high performance, energy saving, and balanced.

For each game we can see total and daily playing time statistics, as well as statistics on how many Galaxy users are playing each title daily. If you link a Discord account , you can see what your friends are playing and chat/talk with them.

Game Launcher Game Launcher Game Launcher

Game Launcher

During the game itself, the Game Tools offer interesting features such as: block navigation buttons, screen touch, notifications and calls, full screen gestures, automatic brightness, Bixby or Edge content.

Game Booster learns the usage patterns of each game and optimizes them to achieve the best balance between battery life, performance and temperature. Another interesting option is performance monitoring. Game Tools limits brightness and volume if the phone gets hot, and monitors memory usage.

Game Tools adds useful features when enjoying games

Samsung has integrated a theme manager that allows you to change the appearance of your phone. In addition to downloading full themes, you can download wallpapers, icon packs, and Always On Display designs.

Some themes are free, but others are paid. The theme search engine allows you to search by color tones, in case you are looking for a theme with a particular color tone.

Galaxy Themes

Samsung also incorporates the Samsung Pass functionality , which allows users to remember users and passwords in applications, and protect their access through biometric authentication. It is also possible to save personal data to automatically fill in forms.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Ultra ofrece la pantalla Edge, que muestra un panel con accesos directos a apps de uso frecuente, que pueden ser personalizados.

En mi opinión, la pantalla Edge es más una curiosidad que una funcionalidad útil. Al menos yo no lo he encontrado gran utilidad y rara vez me he acordado de que podía acceder a cierta información o app a través del panel correspondiente.

Pantalla Edge

Samsung ha incluido su asistente Bixby a bordo del Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. Además de poder responder a nuestras consultas y peticiones a través de la voz, incorpora una funcionalidad llamada Rutinas que permite automatizar ciertas acciones si se dan determinadas condiciones (hora, lugar, conexión de dispositivo, evento o botón apretado), así como Modos que activan una serie de ajustes en función de lo que estés haciendo o dónde te encuentres (por ejemplo, Sueño, Cine, Conduciendo, Ejercicio, Relajación o Trabajo).

Modos Modos Modos Modos Rutinas Rutinas Rutinas Rutinas

Samsung incorpora Google Discover a la izquierda de la pantalla de inicio, con noticias y artículos personalizados de acuerdo a nuestros intereses.

Por último, el Samsung Galaxy 354 5G no cuenta con la funcionalidad DeX, que está presente en modelos más caros y permite conectar el teléfono a un monitor, teclado y ratón para utilizarlo como si fuera un ordenador.

Samsung incorpora algunas aplicaciones propias pre-instaladas, pero ofrece más a través de su propia tienda Galaxy Apps y, por supuesto, la tienda Play Store de Google.

En cuanto a apps de terceros, el Samsung Galaxy A34 5G llega con bastante bloatware pre-instalado, ya que vienen en el teléfono apps como Disney+, Snapchat, Spotify, Netflix, TikTok, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, LinkedIn y Outlook.

Multimedia

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G cuenta con dos altavoces que ofrecen sonido estéreo. Uno de los altavoces está situado en la parte inferior del dispositivo, junto al conector USB-C, mientras que el segundo altavoz está en el borde superior.

El sonido de los altavoces del Galaxy A34 5G resulta agradable, con una buena reproducción de tonos medios y agudos.

Al máximo volumen, el sonido se escucha sin distorsión y la potencia de sonido es más que suficiente para ver vídeos o escuchar podcasts en un entorno que no sea demasiado ruidoso.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G es compatible con sonido surround Dolby Atmos, que puedes disfrutar tanto con auriculares como con los altavoces del propio teléfono. Es compatible con audio UHQ de 24 bits, y también soporta PCM hasta 24 bits.

Además, cuenta con la funcionalidad Bluetooth Dual Audio que permite reproducir música en dos dispositivos Bluetooth al mismo tiempo, lo cual puede ser útil si tenemos más de un altavoz o de unos auriculares Bluetooth.

Ahora bien, los altavoces no suenan necesariamente en perfecta sincronía, por lo que está más pensado para situaciones en las que los altavoces están separados — por ejemplo, uno en cada habitación — o se usan auriculares.

Samsung ha incorporado algunas funciones interesantes de sonido como Adapt Sound para calibrar el sonido emitido a través de los auriculares a la respuesta frecuencial de nuestro oído. Samsung incorpora un ecualizador y una función llamada Optimizador UHQ que mejora la resolución del sonido de la música y vídeos.

Otra opción interesante es sonido de aplicación independiente, que permite reproducir el sonido de una aplicación en otro dispositivo de audio. De esta forma podemos hacer que una app como Spotify reproduzca el sonido por un altavoz Bluetooth mientras que el resto de sonidos siguen sonando en el teléfono.

Samsung ha añadido una funcionalidad llamada Compartir Música que permite a tus amigos reproducir música en tu altavoz Bluetooth con solo conectarse a tu smartphone por Bluetooth. De esta forma, no es necesario que tú te desconectes del altavoz para que pueda conectarse tu amigo.

Samsung no ha incluido un conector de auriculares de 3.5 mm. Esto significa que tendrás que recurrir a auriculares Bluetooth o USB-C para disfrutar de la música.

No encontramos preinstalado el reproductor de música de Samsung, pero puedes descargar Samsung Music desde la tienda Galaxy Apps. También puedes optar por utilizar YT Music, el reproductor de Google, que viene preinstalado.

La app Galería se utiliza para visualizar las fotos y vídeos almacenados en el teléfono, así como para editar las imágenes mediante diversas funcionalidades integradas. La app cuenta con tres pestañas en la parte inferior: Imágenes, Álbumes e Historias.

Galería

El reconocimiento óptico de caracteres (OCR) es una de las novedades de One UI 5. Permite extraer texto de las imágenes y copiarlo en el portapapeles. Tu teléfono Galaxy también te recomendará acciones contextuales para el contenido copiado. Por ejemplo, si una foto tiene un número de teléfono, puedes copiar el número y realizar una llamada directamente. Del mismo modo, puedes visitar un sitio web o escribir un correo electrónico.

Reconocimiento óptico de caracteres

Otra novedad es que tu teléfono te avisa si compartes accidentalmente fotos que contengan información potencialmente sensible con otras personas o en las redes sociales. El teléfono puede detectar imágenes de tarjetas de crédito y débito, documentos de identidad y otros que contengan información personal.

La aplicación Galería añade un Álbum Familiar Compartido que permite compartir fotos con la familia fácilmente. Puedes añadir hasta seis miembros de la familia a un álbum compartido, y todos ellos dispondrán de 5 GB de espacio de almacenamiento para compartir fotos y vídeos.

Samsung incluye una herramienta de Borrado de objetos/personas que puede llegar a ser bastante útil. Al editar una fotografía, es posible pulsar sobre una persona u objeto para que esta sea eliminada de la fotografía. En esta prueba, por ejemplo, podemos ver cómo es posible eliminar unas personas que se habían colado en la fotografía.

Borrador mágico

La reproducción de vídeos almacenados en el teléfono es buena gracias a su excelente pantalla que, como hemos comentado, ofrece negros profundos y un brillo alto. He probado a reproducir vídeos codificados tanto con H.264 como con el codec HEVC más moderno, y el teléfono ha podido reproducirlos sin problema.

Por supuesto, también podemos disfrutar de vídeo de servicios de streaming como Netflix, HBO o Amazon Prime Video. Además, el Samsung Galaxy A34 5G cuenta con la biblioteca Widevine L1, por lo que es posible ver contenidos de estos servicios de streaming en HD sin problemas.

Cámaras

Samsung ha incorporado tres cámaras en la parte trasera del Galaxy A34 5G:

Cámara gran angular (26 mm) con sensor Sony IMX582 de 48 MP (1/2.0″, 0.8µm) con enfoque automático, apertura f/1.8 y estabilización óptica (OIS)

(26 mm) con sensor Sony IMX582 de 48 MP (1/2.0″, 0.8µm) con enfoque automático, apertura f/1.8 y estabilización óptica (OIS) Cámara ultra gran angular (123º) con sensor Samsung S5K4HAYX de 8MP (1/4.0″, 1.12µm) con apertura f/2.2

con sensor Samsung S5K4HAYX de 8MP (1/4.0″, 1.12µm) con apertura f/2.2 Cámara macro con sensor GalaxyCore GC5035 de 5MP con apertura f/2.4

En el frontal, incorpora una cámara selfie:

Cámara gran angular con sensor Sony IMX258 de 13 MP (1/3.1″, 1.12µm) con apertura f/2.2.

Probablemente eches de menos una cámara teleobjetivo, pero es una ausencia bastante habitual en este rango de precios, ya que este tipo de cámaras suelen ser bastante costosas. La app de Cámara permite tomar capturas con un nivel de zoom 2X, que resulta ser un recorte de la zona central del sensor de 48 MP.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G posee tres cámaras en la parte de atrás

La app de Cámara no se limita a hacer fotografías sino que te sugiere modificar el encuadre en ciertas capturas. No obstante, si eres un fotógrafo con cierta experiencia, probablemente querrás desactivar estos consejos ya que pueden resultar algo molestos.

En otras ocasiones, la app de Cámara sugiere que utilices una cámara en particular. Esto ocurre, por ejemplo, al fotografiar paisajes, ya que suele aparecer un mensaje que anima a utilizar la cámara ultra gran angular.

La app de Cámara muestra cuatro modos principales de disparo — Diversión, Retrato, Foto y Vídeo — pero ofrece modos adicionales: Pro, Vídeo profesional, Captura Única, Noche, Comida, Panorámica, Macro, Superlenta, Cámara lenta y Cámara rápida.



Si eres un usuario experto, te alegrará saber que Samsung el modo Pro permite ajustar a mano parámetros como la sensibilidad ISO, el punto de enfoque, el balance de blancos, el tiempo de exposición y más.

Cámara gran angular

La cámara principal (gran angular) utiliza un sensor de 48 MP que, por defecto, toma fotografías a 12MP haciendo uso de la funcionalidad pixel binning que combina 4 píxeles en 1 para reducir el ruido. Además, cuenta con una lente f/1.8 con estabilización óptica.

Samsung ofrece la posibilidad de capturar fotografías a la resolución original de 48 MP si deseas obtener una captura con mayor nitidez.

En general, la cámara hace un excelente trabajo a la hora de preservar los detalles y ofrecer colores vivos. El tratamiento HDR de las imágenes con alto contraste es algo mejorable, ya que el rango dinámico se ve algo limitado, con zonas muy oscuras o muy brillantes carentes de detalle. Esto se aprecia en algunas de las siguientes fotografías, donde el cielo se ve de color blanco.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas fotografías tomadas con la cámara principal gran angular a la resolución estándar de 12 MP.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara principal con luz abundante



Samsung ofrece un modo Noche tanto en la cámara principal como en la ultra gran angular que incrementa la luz en escenas oscuras mediante la captura y posterior fusión de varias imágenes con distintas exposiciones.

Este modo tarda un poco más de tiempo en registrar la imagen, pero el resultado merece la pena, ya que reduce el ruido y mejora la nitidez en escenas oscuras, además de aumentar la luminosidad para hacer visibles elementos que, de otra manera, serían manchas negras.

Con la cámara principal, el modo Noche se activa automáticamente cuando es necesario, y no se percibe mucha diferencia respecto a activarlo manualmente.

En la práctica, los resultados que obtenemos con poca luz son razonablemente buenos, aunque las imágenes pecan de un aspecto algo sobreprocesado y, en ciertas fotos, el teléfono tiene problemas con las luces fuertes, que se ven totalmente quemadas.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara principal con luz escasa

Cámara ultra gran angular

La cámara ultra gran angular permite tomar fotografías muy espectaculares gracias a que capta muchos más elementos de los que normalmente caben en una fotografía.

Aunque las cámaras ultra gran angular distorsionan en los extremos, Samsung ha hecho un buen trabajo para reducir dicha distorsión y que las líneas rectas no se vean curvadas. En condiciones de buena luz, esta cámara es capaz de capturar buenas instantáneas, como se puede ver en estos ejemplos.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara ultra gran angular por el día



La principal limitación de esta cámara es que no posee estabilización óptica y su apertura es algo limitada, por lo que no está indicada para tomar fotografías por la noche o incluso en interiores poco iluminados.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas fotografías tomadas por la noche con la cámara ultra angular, y el resultado no es muy bueno. Las imágenes presentan ruido y ofrecen un tratamiento muy mejorable de las luces intensas.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara ultra gran angular por la noche

Por suerte, Samsung también incorpora el modo Noche en la cámara ultra gran angular aunque, a diferencia de la cámara principal, la app de Cámara no activa este modo automáticamente, sino que debemos elegirlo manualmente.

A continuación, podemos ver algunos ejemplos de fotografías tomadas sin / con el modo Noche. El cambio es visible, ya que mejora la luminosidad, pero no hace mucho por reducir el ruido de la captura.

Sin modo Noche Con modo Noche Sin modo Noche Con modo Noche

Cámara ultra gran angular sin / con modo Noche

Cámara Macro

Samsung ha incorporado una cámara Macro que permite tomar imágenes a pocos centímetros de distancia, en caso de que quieras capturar detalles. No es una cámara que vea especialmente útil, pero puedes llegar a sacarle cierta utilidad.

El principal inconveniente que tiene esta cámara es que su resolución es baja (5 MP), por lo que el nivel de detalle que se consigue no es tan alto como nos gustaría, y el enfoque es fijo, por lo que solo puedes sacar detalles a cierta distancia.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas fotografías de ejemplo tomadas con la cámara macro.

Fotografías tomadas con la cámara Macro

Modo Retrato

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G no incorpora cámara de profundidad, pero esto no le impide tomar fotografías en modo Retrato desenfocado el fondo mediante software.

Dado que no cuenta con una cámara teleobjetivo, los retratos se toman con la cámara principal, que no es la ideal para tomar un retrato debido a que su lente es gran angular. Esto significa que, si queremos tomar un primer plano de la cara, tenemos que acercarnos mucho y la cara se ve deformada.

Me hubiera gustado que Samsung ofreciera la posibilidad de tomar retratos con zoom 2X, haciendo un recorte de la imagen de 48MP captada por la cámara principal, como hace cuando no está activo el modo Retrato.

Un aspecto que me gusta del modo Retrato de Samsung es que permite ajustar la profundidad de campo tanto durante la captura como a posteriori en la Galería, lo que da la posibilidad ajustar el desenfoque a nuestro gusto o, incluso, descartar el desenfoque si la detección del contorno no se ha realizado correctamente.

Los retratos tienen una buena calidad de imagen y, en general, el teléfono hace un buen trabajo a la hora de distinguir el contorno de la persona. En algunas ocasiones el pelo se confunde con el fondo de la imagen, pero esto ocurre incluso en los dispositivos más caros.

A continuación, podemos ver algunas imágenes tomadas con el modo Retrato, todas a una cierta distancia para minimizar la distorsión de la cámara gran angular a corta distancia.

Fotografías tomadas en modo Retrato

El Samsung A34 5G permite como aplicar efectos artísticos al segundo plano, como se puede apreciar en este ejemplo, donde he dejado en blanco y negro el fondo:

Efecto Desenfoque estándar Efecto Fondo Efecto Clave Baja Efecto Área de color Efecto Girar Efecto Zoom

Effecto artístico que se puede aplicar a los Retratos

Grabación de vídeo

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G es capaz de grabar vídeo hasta 4K (3840×2160) a 30 fps con la cámara trasera gran angular, así como hasta 1080p (1920×1080) a 30 fps con la cámara ultra gran angular. Es posible conmutar entre las distintas cámaras sin parar la grabación.

Ahora bien, debes tener en cuenta que la estabilización electrónica de vídeo solo está disponible al grabar hasta 1080p a 30 fps.

En la interfaz, encontramos un modo de grabación llamado Vídeo Profesional que ofrece controles manuales para escoger el nivel de ISO, la velocidad de obturación, el punto de enfoque, la temperatura de color y exposición.

Con objeto de reducir el espacio ocupado por los vídeos, Samsung permite utilizar el formato HEVC (H.265) de alta eficiencia que reduce el espacio ocupado por el vídeo pero puedes tener problemas de compatibilidad al reproducirlo en otro dispositivo.

A continuación, podemos ver unos ejemplos de vídeos grabados en resolución [email protected] y [email protected] En todos los casos, la calidad de la imagen es muy buena.

Vídeos grabados por el día en [email protected] y [email protected]

Aquí podemos ver algunos vídeos grabados por la noche, en condiciones de poca iluminación, a resoluciones [email protected] y [email protected]

En los dos casos, la calidad de la imagen es correcta, pero no excelente, con colores más apagados y un tratamiento de las luces mejorable.

Vídeos grabados por el día en [email protected] y [email protected]

A la hora de grabar vídeo, el Samsung Galaxy A34 5G ofrece un modo Super Estabilización que está disponible en resolución 1080p a 30 fps. Este modo produce una imagen muy estable a costa de utilizar la cámara ultra gran angular, que ofrece una calidad inferior a la cámara principal.

Una funcionalidad curiosa es 4K Snap, que permite extraer una imagen de alta calidad (3840 x 2160 píxeles, 8MP) de un vídeo capturado con resolución 4K. En mis pruebas, el resultado es bastante bueno, como se puede apreciar en este ejemplo.

Captura tomada de un vídeo 4K

Samsung incluye Captura Única con funciones de IA. Con esta funcionalidad, sólo tienes que apuntar con el teléfono a un sujeto, apretar el obturador y esperar entre 5 y 15 segundos. La cámara capturará una pequeña película, algunos GIF y varias fotos con todas las cámaras. Luego los presenta todos en un collage donde puedes elegir tus favoritos. En mi opinión, es más una curiosidad que algo útil.

Cámara frontal

La cámara frontal del Samsung Galaxy A34 5G consta de una cámara de 13 MP y apertura f/2.2. No posee enfoque automático, por lo que enfoca solo a una distancia fija.

Samsung ha incluido una cámara frontal tipo gran angular que, por defecto, toma selfies individuales a 8.7 MP, pero ofrece un modo de disparo de grupo en el que toma una captura de 12 MP con un ángulo de visión más amplio.

Selfie individual Selfie de grupo

A continuación, incluyo algunos selfies captados con la cámara del Galaxy A34 5G, que ofrecen una buena calidad de imagen sin sobreexponer en exceso el fondo incluso en situaciones de alto contraste.

Selfies tomados con la cámara frontal



La cámara frontal ofrece un modo Retrato que puede difuminar el fondo para producir el efecto bokeh.

A continuación, podemos ver un par de ejemplos de selfies tomados con esta funcionalidad donde podemos apreciar que Samsung ha hecho un buen trabajo a la hora de implementar este procesado en la mayoría de los casos, pero en algunas escenas se equivoca estrepitosamente (atención a la alcantarilla que sale pegada al hombro de la chica en la segunda y tercera foto)

Selfies tomados en modo Retrato con la cámara frontal



La cámara frontal puede grabar vídeos en formatos UHD/4K a 30fps, Full HD/1080p a 30/60 fps y HD/720p a 30fps. No es muy habitual que la cámara frontal de un smartphone de gama media grabe vídeo en 4K, así que es una funcionalidad muy bienvenida.

Llamadas de voz

En las pruebas que he realizado la calidad de la voz es correcta y he podido mantener perfectamente conversaciones en entornos moderadamente ruidosos sin dificultades.

La aplicación de Contactos de Samsung y la de Teléfono cumplen adecuadamente con su cometido. Si abrimos los detalles de un contacto, se muestran todas las posibles formas de contactar con él, incluso mediante aplicaciones de terceros como WhatsApp.

Una funcionalidad interesante es que puedes realizar una llamada rápidamente arrastrando el dedo de izquierda a derecha sobre el nombre de un contacto. Si lo arrastras en dirección contraria le envías un mensaje de texto.

Como curiosidad, Samsung permite seleccionar una imagen o un vídeo para que se muestre cuando realices o recibas una llamada.

Precio

El Samsung Galaxy 34 5G está disponible oficialmente por 399€ con 6GB+128 GB / 469€ con 8GB+256 GB (ver ofertas en Amazon España | Mediamarkt).

Dentro de la nueva familia Galaxy A, también puedes encontrar el Samsung Galaxy A54 5G por 499€ con 128 GB / 539€ con 256 GB (ver ofertas en Amazon España | Mediamarkt).

El Samsung Galaxy A54 (dede 499€, ver ofertas en Amazon España | Mediamarkt) cuenta con una pantalla SuperAMOLED FullHD+ de 6.4″ a 120 Hz, procesador Exynos 1380, 8 GB de RAM, 128/256GB de almacenamiento, conectividad 5G, cámaras de 50MP f/1.8 (principal) + 12MP f/2.2 (ultra gran angular) + 5MP f/2.4 (macro), cámara frontal de 32MP f/2.2 y batería de 5.000 mAh con carga rápida por cable a 25W.

En el mercado existen muchas alternativas a un precio similar, pero quizás la que más nos gusta es el Pixel 6a (desde 359€, ver ofertas en Amazon España | Mediamarkt), que posee una pantalla OLED de 6.1″ FullHD+, procesador Google Tensor, 6GB de RAM LPDDR5, 128GB de almacenamiento UFS 3.1, cámara trasera gran angular (12MP, f/1.7, OIS) + ultra gran angular (12MP, f/2.2), cámara frontal (8MP, f/2.0) y batería de 4.410 mAh con carga a 18W.

Conclusiones

Para tratarse de un smartphone de gama media, el Samsung Galaxy A34 5G no se queda corto en el tamaño de pantalla. Su enorme panel de 6,6″ está rodeado por unos marcos que, sin ser excesivamente gruesos, son bastante visibles.

Samsung ha optado por una muesca tipo gota de agua para albergar la cámara frontal. Aunque esta fórmula era muy habitual hace un años, está quedando en desuso en favor de la cámara perforada en el centro de la pantalla, que resulta más discreta.

La pantalla del Galaxy A34 5G es completamente plana, y está protegida por Gorilla Glass 5. Sin ser la generación más reciente de este revestimiento, debería mantenerla a salvo de arañazos y daños por golpes.

Tanto los laterales como la cubierta trasera del Galaxy A34 5G están hechos de plástico, por lo que su aspecto y tacto no es tan premium como otros smartphones que utilizan metal y cristal.

La parte trasera presenta un acabado uniforme, con las tres lentes de la cámara emergiendo de la superficie trasera sin ningún módulo o protuberancia. Este diseño, heredado de la familia Galaxy S23, resulta muy elegante.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G está disponible en colores Awesome Lime (verde lima), Awesome Graphite (gris oscuro), Awesome Violet (violeta) y Awesome Silver (plata). El modelo que he probado, violeta, aguanta bastante bien las huellas dactilares, que no resultan apenas visibles.

Un aspecto interesante es que Samsung ha dotado al Galaxy A34 5G de protección IP67, por lo que no tendrás que preocuparte si dejas caer el teléfono accidentalmente en agua. Esta característica es poco habitual en la gama media, así que es un punto a favor.

Samsung ha incorporado un lector óptico de huella dactilar bajo la pantalla que funciona de manera fiable, aunque no es de los más rápidos. Un aspecto que me gusta es que el área de la huella permanece siempre visible con la pantalla siempre activa, por lo que resulta fácil acertar con el dedo en la zona de la huella. Uno que no me gusta es que está situada demasiado cerca del borde inferior para mi gusto.

También cuenta con un sistema de reconocimiento facial que, pese a no ser 3D, no he sido capaz de engañar.

Como es habitual en los smartphones de Samsung, la pantalla del Samsung Galaxy A34 5G ofrece una buena calidad de imagen, aunque carece de soporte HDR. Cuenta con un panel Super AMOLED con resolución Full HD+ y dos modos de color llamados Natural e Intenso que apuntan a los espacios de color sRGB y DCI P3 respectivamente.

En el modo de color Natural, la fidelidad del color es excelente, mientras que el modo Intenso produce colores sobresaturados en la mayoría de las apps, que están pensadas para el espacio de color sRGB. No obstante, muchos usuarios prefieren colores más vivos, aunque sean menos realistas.

La pantalla del Samsung Galaxy A34 5G ofrece negros puros y unos amplios ángulos de visión, y el brillo de la pantalla alcanza los 880 nits con un 100% de la pantalla blanca. Se trata de un valor alto, que no tiene mucho que envidiar a smartphones de precio muy superior.

Por supuesto, Samsung incorpora la funcionalidad Always On Display, que muestra la hora y los iconos de notificaciones pendientes de leer, y ha implementado el doble toque para encender la pantalla.

Otra característica de la pantalla del Galaxy A34 5G es que ofrece una tasa de refresco de 120 Hz para una mayor fluidez a la hora de hacer scroll o jugar, al igual que los smartphones más avanzados. Ahora bien, se trata de una tasa de refresco que solo conmuta entre 60 y 120 Hz, por lo que el ahorro de batería no es tan bueno como en aquellos teléfonos con panel LTPO que pueden ajustar la tasa a más bajos como 30, 24 o incluso 1 Hz.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G incorpora un chip Mediatek Dimensity 1080 que incorpora dos núcleos Cortex-A78 de hasta 2,6 GHz para tareas exigentes y seis núcleos ARM Cortex-A55 de bajo consumo con frecuencias de reloj de hasta 2 GHz.

Este chip consigue unos resultados correctos en los benchmarks y, en mi experiencia de uso diario, ofrece un rendimiento bueno, sin lentitud al reaccionar a las pulsaciones, volver a la pantalla de inicio al pulsar el botón, cambiar entre apps, mostrar el teclado en pantalla al pulsar sobre un campo de texto, realizar una búsqueda de una app, etc.

Ahora bien, no se siente tan rápido en los dedos como otros smartphones. Un buen ejemplo es que se percibe cierta lentitud es a la hora de abrir la app Cámara o cambiar entre lentes y modos de fotografía.



En juegos 3D exigentes, también ha tenido un buen desempeño, con valores bastantes estables y, en algunos casos, altos, de FPS. Por ejemplo, en Call of Duty Mobile, se mantiene en 60 FPS la mayor parte del tiempo, solo con caídas puntuales.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G llega 6 u 8 GB de RAM LPDDR4x, que aseguran una buena experiencia multitarea, así como 128 o 256 GB de almacenamiento (probablemente UFS 2.2, aunque Samsung no lo indica). El espacio de almacenamiento puede ser ampliado mediante una tarjeta micro-SD hasta 1 TB si estamos dispuestos a prescindir de la segunda tarjeta SIM.

En cuanto a conectividad, el Samsung Galaxy A34 5G soporta WiFi 5, pero no es compatible con WiFi 6 ni posteriores. También incorpora Bluetooth 5.3 y NFC, pero no radio FM. Es compatible con varios sistemas de posicionamiento por satélite, pero no soporta GPS Dual.

Como su propio nombre indica, es compatible con redes 5G (en la banda sub-6 por debajo de 6 GHz), por lo que podrás disfrutar de la conectividad más avanzada si tu operador te lo permite. Ofrece Dual SIM.

Samsung ha dotado al Galaxy A34 5G de una batería de 5.000 mAh, una capacidad bastante generosa. En mis pruebas, ha obtenido unos resultados buenos de autonomía, incluso con la tasa configurada en modo adaptativo hasta 120 Hz.

Samsung ha incorporado carga rápida de 25W por cable, pero no cuenta con carga inalámbrica. Con un cargador USB-PD estándar de 65W, el teléfono ha tardado casi 2 horas en cargar. Samsung no ha incluido un cargador en la caja, pero esposible que con un cargador oficial de Samsung estos tiempos se reduzcan.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G cuenta con altavoces estéreo, uno de ellos situado en el borde superior de la pantalla y el otro junto al conector USB-C.

Estos altavoces emiten un sonido con suficiente potencia y buena calidad. Ofrecen sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos, que puede disfrutarse tanto con auriculares como con los altavoces del propio teléfono.

También incorpora Bluetooth dual para enviar sonido a dos altavoces a la vez. Sin embargo, no cuenta con conector de auriculares de 3.5 mm.

El Samsung Galaxy A34 5G llega con Android 13 y, por encima, la capa de personalización Samsung One UI 5.1.

Esta capa ofrece una gran cantidad de funcionalidades software por encima de Android como el control por gestos, los modos de ahorro de energía, la carpeta segura, la mensajería dual, las Game Tools, los paneles Edge, Samsung Pass, Samsung Pay, Quick Share, Music Share o el asistente virtual Bixby.



Una buena noticia es que Samsung garantiza actualizaciones de software durante cinco años, que incluyen cuatro años para el sistema operativo y uno adicional para parches.

Samsung ha incorporado tres cámaras en la parte trasera del Galaxy A34 5G que permiten tomar capturas en ultra gran angular (8 MP, f/2.2), gran angular (48 MP, f/1.8) y macro (5MP, f/2.4).

La cámara principal (gran angular) hace uso de la funcionalidad pixel binning para agrupar 4 píxeles en un superpíxel y capturar imágenes a 12 MP, aunque también es posible tomar capturas a 48 MP.

En mis pruebas, la cámara principal ha sido capaz de tomar buenas fotografías en condiciones de buena luz y ha mantenido bastante bien el tipo cuando la luz escasea gracias al modo Noche, aunque la calidad no es comparable a la de otros smartphones con cámaras con sensores más grandes, sobre todo en escenas complicadas con mezcla de zonas oscuras y luces brillantes.

La cámara ultra gran angular ofrece una buena calidad de imagen en condiciones de buena luz, pero flaquea bastante por la noche. El modo Noche no hace mucho más que aumentar la luminosidad de la imagen manteniendo el ruido casi inalterado, por lo que no es de gran ayuda.

Samsung ha añadido una cámara Macro que permite tomar fotografías a pocos centímetros de distancia y ofrece un buen resultado, aunque limitado por el enfoque fijo y la resolución de 5MP de esta cámara.

También está presente el modo Retrato que permite desenfocar el fondo de una fotografía (incluso a posteriori). El resultado es bastante bueno, aunque la ausencia de cámara teleobjetivo (y la ausencia de una opción de disparo 2x haciendo un recorte de la captura) hace que sea necesario acercarse bastante al sujeto para tomar primeros planos y el rostro se deforma.

La cámara frontal del Samsung Galaxy A34 5G cuenta con un sensor de 13 MP y apertura f/2.2, y permite tomar selfies individuales o selfies de grupo con un ángulo de visión más amplio. La calidad de la imagen es buena y es posible tomar selfies con fondo desenfocado.

La cámara principal es capaz de grabar vídeo hasta [email protected] con la cámara gran angular y hasta [email protected] con la ultra gran angular. La estabilización electrónica de vídeo solo está disponible hasta [email protected]

En los vídeos que he grabado, la calidad de imagen ha sido buena en todos los modos, aunque en condiciones de poca luz, el teléfono flaquea un poco más.

En cuanto a la cámara frontal, puede grabar vídeo en formatos UHD/4K a 30fps, Full HD/1080p a 30/60 fps y HD/720p a 30fps. No es muy habitual que la cámara frontal de un gama media grabe vídeo en 4K, así que es una funcionalidad muy bienvenida.

Samsung ofrece un modo Super Estabilización que utiliza la cámara ultra gran angular y que está disponible a 1080p a 30 fps.

En conclusión, el Samsung Galaxy A34 5G es una buena opción si andas detrás de un dispositivo de gama media con una buena pantalla, un rendimiento suficiente para el día a día, una elevada autonomía y una cámara correcta.

El Samsung Galaxy 354 5G está disponible oficialmente por 399€ con 6GB+128 GB / 469€ con 8GB+256 GB (ver ofertas en Amazon España | Mediamarkt). Aunque su precio de partida puede resulta algo elevado, es previsible que se reduzca pronto.

Lo mejor:

Pantalla de 6.6″ con panel Super AMOLED que ofrece buena nitidez, elevado contraste, elevado brillo, gran fidelidad de color y amplios ángulos de visión. Pantalla Always On Display y refresco a 60 o 120 Hz.

Lector de huella integrado en pantalla con buen rendimiento.

Buen rendimiento en la interfaz, aplicaciones y juegos gracias al chip Mediatek Dimensity 1080, que viene acompañado por 6/8 GB de RAM y 128/256 GB de almacenamiento.

Cámaras traseras con buena calidad de imagen en condiciones de luz abundante y escasa, especialmente al utilizar el modo Noche disponible para las cámaras ultra gran angular y gran angular.

Buen efecto Retrato con bokeh natural tanto en la cámara frontal como trasera

Cámara frontal con modos selfie individual / grupo y una buena calidad de imagen.

Interfaz Samsung One UI con mejoras interesantes sobre Android como Game Tools, Carpeta Segura, Mensajería Dual, modos de Ahorro de Energía, Samsung Pass, Samsung Pay, control por gestos, Quick Share, Music Share, etc.

Actualizaciones de software garantizadas durante cinco años (cuatro años de sistema operativo y uno adicional de parches de seguridad)

Conectividad 5G en la banda por debajo de 6 GHz (sub-6). Compatibilidad con Dual SIM si estás dispuesto a renunciar a la ampliación de almacenamiento mediante tarjeta micro-SD.

Excelente autonomía gracias a su gran batería de 5.000 mAh. Carga rápida por cable a 25W (aunque no viene cargador en la caja).

Altavoces estéreo que ofrecen una buena calidad de sonido. Soporte Dolby Atmos y envío de sonido a dos dispositivos a la vez (Dual Bluetooth).

Resistencia frente al polvo y el agua IP67

Lo peor:

Cuerpo de plástico que se percibe menos premium que otros smartphones de’ cristal y metal.

Pantalla sin soporte para HDR y con tasa de refresco que no se adapta al contenido mostrado.

Grabación de vídeo con estabilización solo disponible hasta [email protected]

Ausencia de conector de auriculares.

Ausencia de carga inalámbrica.

Note: The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has been kindly provided by Samsung Spain to carry out this analysis.

