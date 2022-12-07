Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is updated with Android 13 and One UI 5.0

Earlier this week, Samsung released the Android 13 update under One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy A32 4G. This time, the South Korean also brought the update to the variant with 5G connectivity in Europe and a country in South America. Unfortunately, Europe was left out of this wave.

Android 13 stable version under One UI 5.0 interface for Galaxy A32 5G has firmware version A326BXXU4CVK5🇧🇷 The update also includes the November 2022 Android Security Patch, which fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, as well as bug fixes and improvements to overall system stability. It is worth noting that the update is only available in Austria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It is expected to arrive in more countries in the coming days, but there is no forecast for Europe.

If you live in some of the countries mentioned and have the Galaxy A32 5G or just want to check if Android 13 and One UI 5.0 are already available on your cell phone, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click on “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. Samsung brought out a timeline at the end of October detailing the rollout of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 for its phones and tablets. In Europe, only the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S22 lines have been contemplated so far.

Technical specifications

6.5 inch TFT IPS screen with HD+ resolution

Display with drop-shaped notch

MediaTek MT6853 Processor (Dimensity 720)

Support for 5G networks

4 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage (expandable via MicroSD)

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor 8 MP sensor with wide-angle lens 5 MP sensor with macro lens 2 MP sensor for depth data

5,000 mAh battery

Support for 15W fast charging