Samsung Galaxy A24 very close: cases available for purchase

Abraham
samsung galaxy a24 very close: cases available for purchase
samsung galaxy a24 very close: cases available for purchase
It seems that the release of Samsung Galaxy A24 is very close by now, at least in India: various cases from third-party manufacturers have appeared on the sites of various local retailers. The images confirm the design of the device already observed in the past – 3.5″ jack included (below). We have hits on both Amazon India and Croma. Below are the pictures.

The device will be part of the new generation of the Galaxy A midrange family, of which Samsung also presented the two main exponents in Italy, the A54 and A34, just a couple of weeks ago. An inexpensive device is expected, which is characterized by a good 6.5″ AMOLED panel (far from obvious in this price range) but equipped with 4G connectivity only, as demonstrated by the MediaTek Helio G99 chip (the MediaTek 5G SoCs are gathered under the Dimensity brand). For the sake of completeness, let’s recap the technical specifications provided:

  • display: AMOLED 6.5″ Infinity-U, FHD+ 1080p resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
  • chip: MediaTek Helio G99
  • memory: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD
  • rear cameras:
    • 50MP main
    • 5MP ultra wide angle
    • 2MP macro
  • connectivity: 4G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth, NFC
  • drums: 4000 mAh, fast charging at 25 watts via USB-C
  • size: 162.1 x 77.6 x 8.3mm
  • weight: 195 grams
  • colors: Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Black

