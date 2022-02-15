Samsung Galaxy A23, curious to see it? Here’s design, specs and launch date

Like every year Samsung, after having presented its flagships (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which we are talking about today in our review), is also preparing to renew the extensive catalog that covers the space that goes from the band medium high to low. We are obviously talking about the large Galaxy A family. And if we already know almost everything about the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, there is still little information on the cheaper models like the Galaxy A23.

Specifically, on Galaxy A23 the only rumors came at the end of last November, when it emerged that as for the Galaxy A22, the Korean giant would have chosen to release it in two versions, one 4G and less expensive, and the other 5G.

Today, however, the identikit of the smartphone is provided almost complete from usual OnLeaks in collaboration with the site Collegedunia. Not only has the leaker put together a gallery of detailed renders showing the design of Galaxy A23, but also unveiled some of the main technical characteristics that should characterize the device. And finally he also provided a can launch date and even a hypothesis for the price.

A FAMILY AIR

But let’s proceed in order, and let’s start with aesthetics. If Galaxy A22 – both 4G and 5G – with its square photographic module differed from the rest of the Galaxy A family, with Galaxy A23 Samsung has decided to standardize the offer. And so we have a look very close to that of the Galaxy A53 on the back, with a rectangular element in relief on the body that encloses the four sensors of 50 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP. Different speech on the front, however, where the economic nature of the product is made evident by the drop notch (Samsung calls it Infinity-V) in which the 13MP selfie camand from the “chin” (ie the lower frame) more pronounced than the side frames.

Taking into account that on the specifications front there is still nothing official, let’s see what picture the rumors outline. The display should be an IPS LCD with a diagonal of 6.55 inand under the body to move everything there should be the MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 SoC.

The fingerprint sensor will apparently find its place on the right side, the battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh with 18W charging, and the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones, conventionally located at the bottom of the frame, will not be missing. The dimensions of the Galaxy A23 are expected to be 165.4 x 77.0 x 8.5mm (thickness that reaches 10.3mm if the rear camera embossing is included).

Finally, the launch is expected to fall at the end of next month, the 31 Marchand the price forecast for the Indian market is 21,990 rupees, or the equivalent of about 257 euros.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A23: ALLEGED SPECIFICATIONS