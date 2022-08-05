HomeMobileAndroidSamsung Galaxy A23 5G: the latest in connectivity for a 6.6-inch mobile...

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: the latest in connectivity for a 6.6-inch mobile with a large battery and quad camera

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: the latest in connectivity for a 6.6-inch mobile with a large battery and quad camera
In the same way that its little brother, the Galaxy A13, has a 5G variant, the Galaxy A23 could not be less and has just welcomed a new version with the latest in connectivity. The Galaxy A23 5G is now official and comes to replace the Galaxy A22 5G from last year.

This new model of the Galaxy A family shares all the features of the Galaxy A23 4G with the only difference that it now mounts a processor that does support 5G networks. For the rest, we have a 6.6-inch phone with a large battery and a quad camera. Let’s see it in detail.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G data sheet

SAMSUNG GALAXY A23 5G

Screen

LCD 6.6 inches
FullHD+ resolution

Processor

octa core

RAM

4GB / 6GB / 8GB

Storage

64GB / 128GB + Micro SD up to 1TB

Rear camera

Main: 50 MP f/1.8, OIS
Wide angle: 5 MP f / 2.2
Macro: 2MP f/2.4
Depth: 2MP f/2.4

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.2

Drums

5,000mAh

Operating system

Android 12 + OneUI 4.1

connectivity

5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

Others

side fingerprint reader
samsung-knox

Dimensions and weight

165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4mm
197g

Price

Determined

Up to 50 megapixels on the back

Galaxy A23 5g Front

Like its 4G brother, the new Galaxy A23 5G has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution, a 8 megapixel front camera and a rear camera with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide angle and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro photography and depth reading.

They also share memories and operating system: it comes as standard with Android 12 under One UI 4.1 and can be configured with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage (expandable with a microSD card up to 1TB).

Galaxy A23 5g Back

The only difference, as we said, is the 5G connectivity provided by your processor. Samsung does not specify the model, it has only confirmed that it is octa core. The rest of the important features of the Galaxy A23 5G are completed with a side fingerprint reader and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Price and versions of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A23 5g Back 02

At the moment, Samsung has not revealed in which countries it will market or at what price it will do so, but considering that the Galaxy A33 5G can already be obtained for 299 euros, it is likely that the Galaxy A23 5G does not exceed 250 euros. What we do know is that it will be available in various colors (orange, blue, white or black) and in different configurations.

More information | Samsung

