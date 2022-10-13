Samsung Galaxy A14 coming soon: render and first information on features

- Advertisement -

There’s a new entry-level coming to Samsung: it’s called Galaxy A14, and should represent the evolution – or at least the renewed version. of that A13 that arrived on the European market last March. Both the Galaxy A range and the Galaxy M are extremely crucial for the South Korean company to increase its market share and compete with competing brands not only in Asia, but also in the Old Continent.

The Galaxy A14 renders have been shared on Giznext thanks to the collaboration with @OnLeaks. As it is pointed out – and as actually seen by looking at the Galaxy A14 alongside its predecessor – the differences from the aesthetic point of view are really minimal:

The only element that catches the eye is the notch, which abandons the V-shape in favor of the U-shaped drop. However, the edges also seem to improve slightly – especially the rear one – which appear thinner on the expected model. The rear body appears to be flat (on A13 it is slightly rounded towards the frames), while the cameras from four become three, while maintaining the same configuration. On the side there is also the fingerprint sensor, on the bottom instead we find the USB-C port and the 3.5mm jack.

IN SUMMARY

display: 6.8 “FHD + Infinity-U LCD (6.6” Infinity-V on A13)

6.8 “FHD + Infinity-U LCD (6.6” Infinity-V on A13) three cameras rear (four on A13)

rear (four on A13) dimensions: 167.7×78.7×9.3mm

167.7×78.7×9.3mm sensor fingerprint: lateral

fingerprint: lateral other: USB-C, 3.5mm jack

USB-C, 3.5mm jack connectivity: not known

not known exit date: early 2023