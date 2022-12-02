Samsung Galaxy A14 5G to have 50MP triple camera, LTE version and be sold in 3 colors

Update (12/01/2022) – EB

Certifications and benchmarks have already indicated that the Galaxy A14 5G should have a 50-megapixel triple main camera and other details. Today the GalaxyClub portal is indicating that this model should be announced in three colors and in two versions.

One of the colors reported today is black, which was already shown in a leaked rendering a few days ago. Other colors should be dark red and light green for the Galaxy A14 5G. It is important to say that today’s source mentions that these colors should be available in Europe.

However, it is also said that the Galaxy A14 should also be sold in a 4G LTE version, which should have MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chip, while the 5G version should be equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1330. - Advertisement - In this way, it is possible that the two versions will be sold in different colors in Europe, in addition, we can also assume that the availability of colors should vary according to the region.

Finally, the Galaxy A14 5G is expected to be announced at the end of 2022 and the LTE version will hit the market in early 2023, similar to the strategy applied by Samsung with the Galaxy A13 5G and the Galaxy 13 in December 2021 and January 2023. 2022, respectively.

Update (11/30/2022) – MR Samsung Galaxy A14 5G certified after renders and specs leak

Samsung is preparing to launch the successor to the Galaxy A13, the Galaxy A14 5G. Recently, the cell phone had leaked renderings, revealing its design. It also went through Geekbench, revealing some of its specs. Now, the Galaxy A14 5G has been certified by the NBTC and Bluetooth Special Interest Group, bringing some details of its settings.

- Advertisement - The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was featured in Bluetooth SIG’s database with device codes SM-A146M, SM-A146M_DS and SM-A146B_DS, while it was listed on NBTC with SM-A146P/DSN. This could be the version with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, which recently passed through Geekbench 5. On the Bluetooth SIG website, it is revealed that the Galaxy A14 5G will come with support for Bluetooth 5.2. In addition, the certifications do not bring relevant information about the new A-line device. However, other leaks brought different cell phone configurations.

The Galaxy A14 5G should come with a 6.8-inch screen with FullHD + resolution and bring a drop-shaped notch. Under the hood, it should bring the Exynos 1330 processor in some regions, while others will stick with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset variant. - Advertisement - In cameras, the Galaxy A14 5G should bring a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor at the rear. As for energy, the cell phone may come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery unit with a USB-C port, but the charging speed has not been revealed. On the side, it should bring a fingerprint reader for security.

Update (11/29/2022) – MR

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has leaked renders after being listed on Geekbench

Samsung is expected to launch a new A-line device soon, the Galaxy A14 5G. He received several certifications on sites such as Bluetooth SIG and WIFiAlliance, in addition to the Geekbench benchmarking platform. Famous tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with GadgetGang brought renderings of the cell phone in black.

On the front, the Galaxy A14 5G is similar to other intermediaries in the Galaxy family. It is possible to notice the display with the traditional drop notch and the large bottom edge. However, as it is an entry-level device, it will have leaner specifications to keep the price affordable. The rear panel has a triple camera with LED flash. Apparently, Samsung will no longer use the rectangular modules seen in other devices. On the right, you can see the volume and power buttons, with the second having an integrated fingerprint reader.

In terms of specifications, the next cell phone in the A line should feature a 6.8-inch screen with HD+ resolution. As it is an entry-level device, the display is expected to be IPS LCD and the refresh rate of 60 Hz. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G should come with the Exynos 1330 chipset, which has not yet been officially announced by the South Korean. As revealed by Geekbench, the cell phone will come with 4 GB of RAM and Android 13. However, another version of the device has been identified with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, indicating that we will have variants with different processors.

Update (11/21/2022) – MR

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is listed on Geekbench with Dimensity 700 and 4GB of RAM

Samsung is expected to unveil a new A-line phone soon: the Galaxy A14 5G. In the latest models, several different models have received Bluetooth SIG certification. Previously, a handset with model code SM-A146B and Exynos 1330 chipset was listed in the Geekbench database. Now a variant has also been listed with code SM-A146P and MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G codename SM-A146P scored 552 points in the single-core test and 1,710 in the multi-core test. It has an eight-core processor with a 2+6 configuration and features a well-known chipset. MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 features a Mali G57 GPU integrated, the same as several mid-range cell phones, such as Lava Blaze 5G, Oppo A58, POCO M4 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and more.

The listing on Geekbench also reveals that the Galaxy A14 5G will come equipped with 4 GB of RAM, but should hit the market with more configuration options. In the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13 under the company’s proprietary interface, One UI. Previously, renders of the Galaxy A14 5G were leaked. They had an Infinity-U screen and triple camera module, USB-C port and headphone jack. So far, there is no forecast for Samsung to launch the cell phone. With the various certifications that the device has received, it is likely to be announced soon.

Update (11/17/2022) – MR

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is listed on Geekbench with Exynos and Android 13

Samsung will launch a new A-line phone soon: the Galaxy A14 5G. A few days ago, it appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database upon being certified, revealing some details. Now the cell phone with model code SM-A146B was listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing some of its specifications. It will come equipped with an eight-core processor, Mali G68 GPU and 4 GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has appeared in the Geekbench database with model code SM-A146B and appears to be an Indian variant of the phone that was certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) a few weeks ago. The cell phone scored 770 points in the single core test and 2,151 in the multiple core test. The Galaxy A14 5G has under the hood a processor with code s5e8535 with a maximum speed of 2.40 GHz and configuration 2 + 6, containing 2 performance cores at 2.4 GHz and 6 at 2.0 GHz, in addition to having the GPU Integrated Mali G68.

According to MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A14 5G would come equipped with an unknown Exynos chipset, which has not yet been made official by Samsung. It would come with 4 GB of RAM memory and Android 13 operating system from the factory. Previously, renderings of the Galaxy A14 5G were revealed. The cell phone would have an Infinity-U screen and triple camera module, in addition to a USB-C port and headphone jack.

Update (11/16/2022) – MR

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is listed on certification site and may launch soon

Samsung is expected to introduce a new A-line handset soon, the Galaxy A14 5G. The entry-level cell phone received certification from the Indian body BIS and has now appeared in the Bluetooth SIG database. The latest listing brings the Galaxy A14 model code to different markets, as well as confirming its official title.

The Galaxy A14 5G has been listed with the following model codes: SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN . Furthermore, it has been confirmed that it will hit the market as Galaxy A14 5G. Due to the fact that the device is listed in the Bluetooth SIG database, it is safe to say that the launch of the device will take place in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the latest certification only reveals that the Galaxy A14 5G will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

However, previous leaks brought some of its settings. The next member of the A family also appeared in the WiFi Alliance database, indicating that the device will support both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks. It will come standard with Android 13 operating system under One UI 5.0 interface. Last month, renders of the Galaxy A14 5G were leaked. They revealed Infinity-U display and triple camera module, plus USB-C port and headphone jack. The phone is expected to arrive in several markets soon.

Update (04/11/22) – JB

Galaxy A14 5G is found in BIS database and may be released soon

Despite the still uncertain launch date, the Galaxy A14 5G continues to receive a series of certifications. This week, the affordable smartphone was found in the Indian BIS database — body similar to our Anatel. With SM-A146B/DS numbering, the device has already confirmed support for the fifth generation network, dual-SIM configuration and the presence of dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz). As for the other specifications, BIS has not yet published the complete technical sheet, but some rumors indicate that the Galaxy A14 5G should be announced with Android 13, three rear cameras with a 50 MP main sensor, fingerprint reader on the side and 5,000 battery mAh. So far, Samsung has yet to comment on the leak.

Original text (01/11/22)

Galaxy A14 should have 50 MP camera, 13 MP front sensor and 5,000 mAh battery

Enthusiasts of low-cost devices are already eyeing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14, which has just had more details suggested by the Galaxy Club portal, noting that the successor to the Galaxy A13 may arrive with some very notable advances in some aspects. According to the portal, the cell phone should arrive with the EB-BA146ABY model battery, which according to certifications would have a nominal capacity of 4,900mAh —which, in practice, means that it will be a model with a capacity of 5,000mAh🇧🇷





In addition, recent information suggests that the cell phone will have a 50 MP main camera, just like its predecessor, and may even copy the same sensor as the model launched earlier this year. The difference may be in the updated front camera, as the Galaxy A14 may arrive with a 13 MP selfie sensoragainst the 5 MP or 8 MP of the Galaxy A13 5G and A13. Other leaks already suggested a 6.8-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2408 x 1080. According to the Geekbench platform, this device is numbered SM-A145P and should come out of the box with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The chipset should work with 4 GB of RAM and Android 13. The model could arrive at the end of the year, with a suggested price in the range of 230 euros (about R$ 1,180).

