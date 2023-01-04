Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, details on the processor: the possible data sheet

Galaxy A14 5G it could be the first smartphone to be equipped with the not yet announced Exynos 1330 processor.

This is deduced from the GeekBench database which lists the unreleased Samsung chipset device S5E8535 attributable, in fact, to the equally unpublished Exynos.

The first reports on this processor date back to last May, albeit limited to the code and little else: the hypothesis that it is a medium-low range solution are corroborated by the fact that the current mid-range proposal Exynos 1280 has the code S5E8825. 85 of 1330 could be related to a slightly lower market positioning than 1280 (88), 35 instead it would refer to the fact that it would be a more recent product (25 for 1280). For the moment, however, these are only speculations.

The datasheet shows that the processor features two @2.4GHz cores plus six energy-efficient @2GHz cores and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. Just for completeness, we also report the results achieved in the benchmark:

770 points in single-core

2,151 points in multi-core

The Galaxy A14 had already been talked about on a couple of occasions, both last month: initially its (probable) design was known thanks to the renderings shared on the network by OnLeaks, then details on WiFi emerged (it will be 802.11ac, or WiFi 5) and OS version (Android 13 with One UI 5.0).

In short, we now have a somewhat more precise picture of the smartphone, so let’s try to put things in order by summarizing the expected technical specifications in the light of what has now emerged through the benchmark.

ALLEGED TECHNICAL SHEET

display: 6.8″ FHD+ Infinity-U LCD

6.8″ FHD+ Infinity-U LCD fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral processor: Exynos 1330

Exynos 1330 connectivity: 5G, dual-band WiFi 5, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

5G, dual-band WiFi 5, USB-C, 3.5mm jack cameras: Front: 13MP in a U notch rear: 3, of which the main 50MP

size: 167.7×78.7×9.3mm

167.7×78.7×9.3mm battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh os: Android 13 with One UI 5.0

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is expected in late 2022 and early 2023.