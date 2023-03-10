Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, A34 and A54, possible European prices revealed

- Advertisement -

The possible European prices for three Samsung Galaxy smartphones belonging to the intermediate A range have been leaked, namely the A14 5G, the A34 and the A54. to publish them is the well-known leaker SnoopyTech; starting from €219 for the A14 and reaching €519 for the A54, passing through the €419 for the A34. In all three cases, the prices refer to the respective basic memory cuts, therefore 64, 128 and 128 GB of internal storage and 4, 6 and 6 GB of RAM. At least one upper cut should be provided for each model.

It is worth mentioning that, generally, European prices are a little lower than Italian ones. Let’s summarize the expected specifications model by model (for the A14 5G they are in fact official, given that Samsung presented it at the beginning of the year), and integrate with the prices:

SAMSUNG 5G

display : 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V with 90Hz refresh rate

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V with 90Hz refresh rate chip : octa core (said to be a MediaTek Dimensity 700)

: octa core (said to be a MediaTek Dimensity 700) memories : 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

: 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.8 macro rear: 2MP f/2.4 rear depth: 2 MP f/2.4 front: 13MP f/2.0

unlock: via fingerprint reader on power button

: via fingerprint reader on power button connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS

: 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh user interface : One UI Core 5.0 based on Android 13

: One UI Core 5.0 based on Android 13 size : 167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm

: 167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm weight : 202 grams

: 202 grams colourways : Black, Silver, Dark Red, Light Green.

: Black, Silver, Dark Red, Light Green. prices Europe : 4+64GB: €219



SAMSUNG GALAXY A34

display : 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz

: MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 48 MP ultra-wide rear: 8 MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 13MP

: resistence IP67

IP67 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh prices Europe : 6+128GB: €419



SAMSUNG GALAXY A54

display : 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz

: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz chip : Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz

: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz memories : 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD

: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD cameras : primary rear: 50 MP ultra-wide rear: 12MP rear macro or depth: 5 MP Front: 32MP

: resistence IP67

drums:

: prices Europe : 6+128GB: €519

