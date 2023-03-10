5G News
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, A34 and A54, possible European prices revealed

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, A34 and A54, possible European prices revealed

Android

Published on

By Abraham
The possible European prices for three Samsung Galaxy smartphones belonging to the intermediate A range have been leaked, namely the A14 5G, the A34 and the A54. to publish them is the well-known leaker SnoopyTech; starting from €219 for the A14 and reaching €519 for the A54, passing through the €419 for the A34. In all three cases, the prices refer to the respective basic memory cuts, therefore 64, 128 and 128 GB of internal storage and 4, 6 and 6 GB of RAM. At least one upper cut should be provided for each model.

It is worth mentioning that, generally, European prices are a little lower than Italian ones. Let’s summarize the expected specifications model by model (for the A14 5G they are in fact official, given that Samsung presented it at the beginning of the year), and integrate with the prices:

SAMSUNG Galaxy A14 5G

  • display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V with 90Hz refresh rate
  • chip: octa core (said to be a MediaTek Dimensity 700)
  • memories: 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB
  • cameras:
    • main rear: 50 MP f/1.8
    • macro rear: 2MP f/2.4
    • rear depth: 2 MP f/2.4
    • front: 13MP f/2.0
  • unlock: via fingerprint reader on power button
  • connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS
  • drums: 5,000mAh
  • user interface: One UI Core 5.0 based on Android 13
  • size: 167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm
  • weight: 202 grams
  • colourways: Black, Silver, Dark Red, Light Green.
  • prices Europe:
    • 4+64GB: €219
- Advertisement -

SAMSUNG GALAXY A34

  • display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz
  • chip: MediaTek Dimensity 920, octa core 2.5GHz
  • memories: 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD
  • cameras:
    • primary rear: 48 MP
    • ultra-wide rear: 8 MP
    • rear macro or depth: 5 MP
    • Front: 13MP
  • resistence IP67
  • drums: 5,000mAh
  • prices Europe:
    • 6+128GB: €419

SAMSUNG GALAXY A54

  • display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED at 120Hz
  • chip: Samsung Exynos 1380, octa core 2.4GHz
  • memories: 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD
  • cameras:
    • primary rear: 50 MP
    • ultra-wide rear: 12MP
    • rear macro or depth: 5 MP
    • Front: 32MP
  • resistence IP67
  • drums: 5000mAh
  • prices Europe:
    • 6+128GB: €519

