Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23: two 4G twins with fast charging and 50 megapixel camera

Samsung began to renew your Galaxy A family last year with the launch of the Galaxy A03s in May and the introduction of the Galaxy A13 5G in December. In recent weeks, in addition, other models have been leaked that will soon join this range: the Galaxy A53, the Galaxy A33 and the Galaxy A13 4G.

Well, to know the latter we will not have to wait any longer because it has just been officially presented along with another model, the Galaxy A23. Both phones offer 4G connectivity and some mid-range specs. In fact, there are hardly any differences between the two, let’s review them.

Technical sheet of the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23

SAMSUNG GALAXY A13 SAMSUNG GALAXY A23 Screen LCD 6.6 inches FullHD+ resolution LCD 6.6 inches FullHD+ resolution Processor Octa Core (2.2GHz + 2GHz) Octa Core (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz) RAM 3GB / 4GB / 6GB 4GB / 6GB / 8GB Storage 32GB / 64GB microSD up to 1TB 64GB / 128GB microSD up to 1TB software OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12 OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12 Rear camera Main: 50MP f/1.8 Wide angle: 5 MP f / 2.2 Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Main: 50MP f/1.8 Wide angle: 5 MP f / 2.2 Macro: 2MP f/2.4 Depth: 2MP f/2.4 Frontal camera 8MP f//2.2 8MP f//2.2 Battery 5,000mAh Fast charge 25W 5,000mAh Fast charge 25W connectivity 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB-C Others side fingerprint reader samsung-knox side fingerprint reader samsung-knox Dimensions and weight 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm 195g 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.44mm 195g Price Determined Determined

Galaxy A23: more speed and resolution

As happened with the Galaxy A22, the Galaxy A23 is expected to arrive in LTE and 5G versions, but for now we will have to settle for the first, which is the one that has been presented. Samsung has equipped it with an octa-core processor (model not specified) with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable via a micro SD card.

It also includes a TFT LCD panel with FullHD+ resolution and a V-shaped notch for the 8 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy A23 includes a 50 MP main sensora 5 MP wide angle, a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Other specifications of the Galaxy A23 include a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charginga side fingerprint sensor and the custom Android 12 operating system with One UI 4.0.

Galaxy A13: one rung below

The Galaxy A13 is almost identical to the Galaxy A23, both in design and features. They share the same rear camera setup (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), the 8 MP front camera, the 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charge and the 6.6-inch FullHD + screen.

The only difference between the two is the processor, which here is still octa-core but runs at 2.2GHz and 2GHz (instead of 2.4GHz + 1.9GHz like the A23). The memories are also a bit inferior: up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage internal expandable. The operating system, Samsung Knox and the side fingerprint sensor are identical.

Price and versions of the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23

Samsung has not confirmed when both phones will hit the market or at what price they will do so. We do know that both one and the other will be marketed in four colors (black, white, peach and blue) and in various configurations depending on RAM memory and capacity, although its availability will depend on the country.

