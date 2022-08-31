Samsung Galaxy A04s: 90 Hz and 50 megapixel camera arrive at Samsung’s cheap mobile

Last week we met the Samsung Galaxy A04 and now it is the turn of the new Samsung Galaxy , which could be defined as a slightly different alternative model. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03s from just a year ago.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s includes important improvements in this new generation, including screen at 90hza triple that now has a 50-megapixel main sensor and a new design for its rear.

Samsung Galaxy A04s data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A04s Screen LCD 6.5″

HD+

90Hz Dimensions and weight 164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1mm

Eight cores at 2 GHz RAM 3GB Storage 32GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4 macro

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh Drums 5,000mAh Operating system android 12

One UI Core 4.1 connectivity LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

jack

side fingerprint reader Price to be confirmed

Samsung’s new entry range

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is presented as one of the company’s est mobiles for this 2022. It is modest in specifications, although it should be sufficient for normal use and with the occasional point of interest to try to capture the attention of buyers.

The terminal s once again with a 6.5-inch LCD screen and HD+ resolution, although the great novelty is that the refresh rate goes up to 90 Hz. The screen has a pronounced chin and a notch at the top where the 5-megapixel front camera is located.

Behind we also have news, as Samsung has again opted for the design with the lenses integrated into the body instead of using a module for the cameras. It is the same design of the Samsung Galaxy A04, but now with one more lens: it is a 50 megapixel triple camera with two extra 2 megapixel sensors for portrait mode and macro photography.

Samsung comments that the Samsung Galaxy A04s mounts an undetermined 2 GHz octa-core processor (leaks place it with an Exynos 850), with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and the option to expand storage with a MicroSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s includes a large battery of 5,000mAh capacity and without mention of fast charging. The terminal has a minijack, the fingerprint reader on one of its sides and it is launched with Android 12 with Samsung One UI Core 4.1 preinstalled.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A04s

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is listed on the Samsung website in some European countries, such as Finland, but with no price or availability yet. What we do know is that it will be available, at least, in the colors black, blue and green. When we have more details about its availability, we will update this entry.

More information | Samsung