Samsung Galaxy A04s: 90 Hz and 50 megapixel camera arrive at Samsung's cheap mobile

Published on

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy A04s: 90 Hz and 50 megapixel camera arrive at Samsung's cheap mobile
samsung galaxy a04s: 90 hz and 50 megapixel camera arrive
Last week we met the Samsung Galaxy A04 and now it is the turn of the new Samsung Galaxy A04s, which could be defined as a slightly different alternative model. It is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03s from just a year ago.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s includes important improvements in this new generation, including screen at 90hza triple camera that now has a 50-megapixel main sensor and a new design for its rear.

  TAGS

Samsung Galaxy A04s data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A04s

Screen
LCD 6.5″
HD+
90Hz

Dimensions and weight

164.7 x 76.7 x 9.1mm
195g
Processor

Eight cores at 2 GHz

RAM

3GB

Storage

32GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

5MP

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
2MP f/2.4 macro
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

Drums

5,000mAh

Operating system

android 12
One UI Core 4.1

connectivity

LTE
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
jack
NFC

Others

side fingerprint reader

Price

to be confirmed

Samsung’s new entry range

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is presented as one of the company’s cheapest mobiles for this 2022. It is modest in specifications, although it should be sufficient for normal use and with the occasional point of interest to try to capture the attention of buyers.

The terminal arrives once again with a 6.5-inch LCD screen and HD+ resolution, although the great novelty is that the refresh rate goes up to 90 Hz. The screen has a pronounced chin and a notch at the top where the 5-megapixel front camera is located.

screen04s

Behind we also have news, as Samsung has again opted for the design with the lenses integrated into the body instead of using a module for the cameras. It is the same design of the Samsung Galaxy A04, but now with one more lens: it is a 50 megapixel triple camera with two extra 2 megapixel sensors for portrait mode and macro photography.

Samsung comments that the Samsung Galaxy A04s mounts an undetermined 2 GHz octa-core processor (leaks place it with an Exynos 850), with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and the option to expand storage with a MicroSD card.

camerasa04s

The Samsung Galaxy A04s includes a large battery of 5,000mAh capacity and without mention of fast charging. The terminal has a minijack, the fingerprint reader on one of its sides and it is launched with Android 12 with Samsung One UI Core 4.1 preinstalled.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy A04s

Colors

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is listed on the Samsung website in some European countries, such as Finland, but with no price or availability yet. What we do know is that it will be available, at least, in the colors black, blue and green. When we have more details about its availability, we will update this entry.

More information | Samsung

