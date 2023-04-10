5G News
HomeTech NewsSamsung Galaxy A04e receives update with April 2023 security patch

Tech News
1681071322 samsung galaxy a04e receives update with april 2023 security patch.jpeg
A samsung started releasing April 2023 security patch update for its base model Galaxy A04ewhat arrived in Europe officially in January of this year. The content is being made available gradually by the company.

According to information from SamMobile website, the latest software update for Galaxy A04e comes with firmware version A042FXXS2CWC3 and adds the entire April security patch, which fixes over 60 security and privacy flaws.


The update may also include other bug fixes and stability improvements for software installed on the device. However, it does not add new features. The model received the content earlier than some mid-range devices.

The owners of a Galaxy A04e can check the availability of the new update by going to settings » Software update and clicking on download and install. If it does not appear, the recommendation is to wait a few days.

Remember that Samsung’s basic smartphone received the update to One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 in February this year and the update to One UI 5.1 at the end of March. O Galaxy A04e must receive yet another version of the operating system.

How much does it cost to make the iPhone 13 Pro? Here we have the exact figures

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Notched display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • Platform MediaTek Helio P35
  • GPU PowerVR GE8320 MP2
  • 3 GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 13 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi and USB-C
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • Android 12 with OneUI Core 4.1
  • Dimensions: 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
  • Weight: 188 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A04e is available on Amazon for BRL 686. The cost-benefit is excellent but there are 5 better models. To see the other 122 offers click here.

(updated April 9, 2023, 3:10 PM)

