Samsung focuses on size, high resolution and gaming when it comes to TVs

Samsung is bringing large TVs with high s to the IFA. For gamers there is the Game Hub on the TV and offers for cloud .

At the IFA 2022 in Berlin, Samsung is showing its entire range of TVs, from the smaller Smart TV for gamers to the giant TV with a 114-inch screen diagonal, i.e. almost 2.90 meters. The giant screens are micro-LED TVs that generate each pixel with a small LED. Samsung introduced such displays for the first time with The Wall. This year Samsung wants to offer the self-illuminating displays with 101-inch and 89-inch diagonals, and in the coming year also with 76 inches, i.e. 2.55 meters diagonal, which are a little more suitable for the living room. Samsung is still silent on prices.

The LCD TVs at Samsung also reach enormous sizes. The Korean consumer electronics specialist calls LC displays with quantum dots in the backlight “QLED”. At the Korean competitor LG, the LCD TVs color-enhanced with quantum dots come under the name QNED. Both refer to displays with organic panels, OLED for short. The OLED TVs have also been available from Samsung since this year, until 2021 LG Display was the only producer of large OLED panels.

Gaming fun on TV

For gamers, Samsung has given its QLED televisions the Game Bar, which is already known from Samsung’s gaming monitors such as the Odyssey Ark. In it, settings such as HDR contrast, refresh rate (VRR) or latency (ALLM) can be changed without having to leave the game. The Game Bar also provides a quick overview of the audio and video settings at any time.



Samsung’s Gaming Hub gives you access to online games on the big TV.



In addition, gamers will be able to operate Samsung TVs with Game Bar in a 32:9 mode in the future, the playing field is then a wide strip on the large TV, which can be placed anywhere vertically on the screen. If you push it all the way down, you can, for example, display a minimap for the game in the free space above it. Samsung’s Gaming Hub, on the other hand, gives access to online games and videos on the TV without a console or PC being connected: Xbox, Nvidia GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik want to provide games for gamers. In addition, the Gaming Hub offers access to console and PC games.

The new gaming functions can soon be found in new QLED TVs and OLED televisions. The cheaper TV models will not integrate the game support, at least for the time being it will be reserved for the middle and upper classes.

OLED TVs

TVs with an organic display are also recommended for gaming, but of course also for video evenings. Samsung has so far offered it in two sizes with a 55 and 65 inch diagonal and each with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, from now on for 1900 euros (55 inches) and 2500 euros (65 inches). This is already well below Samsung’s original suggested retail price.

Samsung’s organic displays differ from LG’s OLED panels: Samsung uses a blue-glowing organic layer, the red and green sub-pixels are generated from the blue light using color-converting quantum dots. LG, on the other hand, uses a “white” glowing organic layer and creates the colors with color filters above it. Samsung’s technology is therefore often called QD-OLED, while LG’s is WOLED.

The fact that Samsung currently only offers these two sizes (55″ and 65″) is due to the production facility for the so-called QD OLED panels. They are manufactured in a Generation 8 factory, and there is a lot of waste with larger diagonals, which would drive up the costs for 75-inchers, for example, unreasonably. Since the majority of televisions sold, at least in Europe, are in the 55 and 65-inch screen diagonal range, Samsung has seemed to bear this so far. In perspective, however, larger diagonals are also needed here. Samsung Electronics may initially also purchase panels from LG Displays.

From landscape to portrait

Three years ago, Samsung introduced The Sero, a rotating TV for fans of TikTok and Insta videos. However, it is only available with a 48-inch diagonal on a special swivel base. Samsung is now also offering rotation via a slim wall bracket for other TV models and therefore also in other sizes. The rotating function was originally intended for The Frame, the designer device with a picture frame function and interchangeable frame strips. All televisions from the QLED series with diagonals of up to 65 inches can now be rotated using a wall bracket or on a stand with a suitable swivel mount.





When the display rotates on the rotatable wall bracket, the image content and the selection menu of the smart TV rotate with it.

It is not enough to simply turn the screen, the picture content should rotate automatically as well as the picture menu of the smart TV. Samsung has provided both in its TVs: one push of a button is enough to rotate the display and the image content.

At the IFA 2022, Samsung is also advertising the function with reference to NFTs: The digital images of the non-fungible tokens can be downloaded on the Samsung TV and displayed in portrait or landscape format if required.

Large LCD TVs with 8K

As a novelty, Samsung is presenting a 98-inch QLED LCD television with a 98-inch diagonal and 4K resolution. The Smart TV called GQ98QN100B with a one-connect box, all connections and the power supply have been moved from the TV to this box. Only a semi-transparent cable runs to the display, which supplies the television with video signals and power.

According to Samsung, the selective 5000 cd/m2 However, the bright Smart TV with 6.4.4 sound is only for wealthy enthusiasts: It should cost 30,000 to 40,000 euros and be available by the end of the year. Then the QN100 series should also include smaller and therefore more wallet-friendly models.





The 2022 models from the Neo-QLED series are available from Samsung with 4K and 8K resolution

Samsung has entered into a cooperation with Amazon for its 8K TVs. The streaming service recently launched the TV series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”; Owners of a Samsung Neo-QLED 8K TV can enjoy recordings of the series in 8K resolution with 7680 x 4320 pixels via Samsung’s own TV service TV Plus.

Owners of a new Samsung 8K TV can also watch the new 8K version of the movie “Das Boot” for one year free of charge with TV Plus. A stable data line with data rates of at least 20 Mbit/s is required for streaming Samsung’s own TV channel. Owners of 4K TVs can watch the films in 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) via Sky Q and in Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) via Sky Ticket or WOW.



