Samsung, faster updates thanks to the European CSC EUX

To be honest Samsung would not have decided to eliminate it entirely (it would not be possible, after all, because the firmware cannot be the same all over the world), but to extend its reach: instead of specializing the firmware for each European country of destination, the company would have thought of developing one for the whole continent. In other words, Samsung would have reflected on the need to have a firmware with Italian CSC, another for example for Holland and so on, coming to the conclusion that a European CSC it would speed up the distribution of updates (and would probably make it easier for developers too).

THE EXPERIMENT PROMOTED THE EUROPEAN CSC

Hence last year’s “pilot” experiment with Galaxy A52 and its CSC EUX with which most of Europe was covered, and the other tests with Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The results would have satisfied Samsung to the point that the choice to move from a national characterization of updates to a continental one it would be promoted on a permanent basis. Currently, he writes galaxyclub.nl, “No local firmware is in development for the Galaxy debuting in 2022”. This means for example that the upcoming Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra in Europe will only receive firmware with CSC EUX, unique for the continent.

Some might say that Samsung is already one of the fastest companies in the release of updates. That’s true, and our monthly reports certify it. But the question depends on many factors, and, simplifying a lot, the core is the time that passes from the very first sighting of the updated firmware at the beginning of the distribution of the individual CSCs to the coverage of all active units. With a single, European CSC, a step is missing, which it has a positive effect on the “delivery” times to the customer.

A positive news if only because, net of the software innovations that intrigue fans, in most cases the updates are accompanied by latest patches, corrective measures for critical issues that expose users to risks in terms of safety. And intuitively it is preferable that they arrive as soon as possible.