Samsung Exynos surprises with 53% increase in sales; MediaTek and Qualcomm record drop

Samsung is not usually praised for its processors, but despite complaints from users, the cell phones equipped with were the only ones that saw an in sales in the 2nd quarter of 2022, according to a survey released this Monday (05) by the BusinessKorea. The other manufacturers did not have the same prominence. The report shows that the Exynos saw rapid 53% increase in sales, reaching 22.8 million smartphones shipped in the 2nd quarter. This data reflects the popularity of Samsung’s entry-level and mid-range cell phones, which are usually equipped with entry-level chips — such as the Exynos 850, which powers the recently announced Galaxy A04s.

, leader in the global mobile processor market, suffered a 9.6% reduction in the period in question. The Taiwanese boasted 110.7 million sales in the penultimate analysis, but dropped to 100.1 million chips sold in Q2 2022, according to data from market research firm Omnia. - Advertisement - saw a milder drop of 4%, dropping to around 64 million chips sold in the last quarter. Apple also noted a reduction in its demand by losing 13.3% of sales, with a total of 48.9 million chips shipped in the period.

Such results show Samsung's speedy recovery and align with the goal of creating a new low-cost line for Exynos. The Exynos 1280, for example, contributed to leverage its market share by being present in cell phones in good demand, such as the Galaxy A53 and A33, both of which support the 5G network.

The Exynos 850, in turn, is a platform that continues to bear fruit after more than two years since its launch. The Galaxy A13 is one of the models equipped with this hardware, and ended up being among the ten best-selling cell phones in the United States, surpassing even the Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 mini. Amid rumors that it will abandon the segment of chips for high-end cell phones, Samsung reinforced its commitment to the line by announcing a restructuring of its business model, in addition to maintaining its partnership with AMD for the development of GPUs.

