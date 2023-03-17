Samsung Exynos 2300, the strange specifications of the “ghost” top-of-the-range chip | Rumor

Leaked alleged specifications (to be taken with great caution) of Samsung’s next top-of-the-line chip: according to sources from ITHomethe SoC, codename Quadra and model number s5e9935, will have an abnormally configured CPU, nine cores instead of eight, organized into three tiers (1+4+4), while the GPU will be more or less the same seen in the Exynos 2200 and based on the AMD RDNA2 architecture. The chip, which is expected to be built on Samsung’s third-generation 4nm manufacturing process, should form the basis from which Google will start building its third-generation Tensor that we should see on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this fall. The CPU should look like this:

1x Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.09GHz

at 3.09GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.65GHz

at 2.65GHz 4x Arm Cortex-A510 at 2.1GHz

As easily to be expected, compared to the predecessor Exynos 2200 is observed a core upgrades to the latest designs introduced by Arm, i.e. the top-end X3 core and the A715 intermediates (the A510s remained unchanged). However, as we said, the decision to implement four intermediate cores instead of the usual three, which brings the total count to nine cores instead of the more traditional eight, is surprising. It will be interesting to see if this is a choice of Samsung or Google, which so far has proven to be anything but alien to the idea of ​​thinking outside the box when it comes to the CPUs of its SoCs.

As for the GPU, it is a slight update of the one seen on the Exynos 2200: it is called Samsung Xclipse 930 (previous model was 920), instead of 3 WGPs there are 4, thus bringing CU from 6 to 8, SP from 384 to 512 and MTU from 24 to 32, with ROP unchanged at 24 and raster performance unchanged at 16 pix/ clk. The documentation also talks about a possible Exynos 2400 with an M2 GPU with two more WGP units and doubled raster performance, at 32 pix/clk

It still remains to be seen whether the Exynos 2300 will actually be released on the market or not. In theory, according to how Samsung has operated in recent years, the chip should have been on board the Samsung Galaxy S23 in some markets (including for example the European one), but this year it has opted for the exclusive use of Qualcomm competitors Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (produced by TSMC instead of Samsung itself). And frankly, we couldn’t be happier.

At the moment it is very difficult to accurately decipher the plans of the South Korean giant in the system-on-chip sector, with rumors that seem to overlap and go in different directions and even some official denials. The most accredited theory is that the company has decided to opt for a temporary strategic retreat in order to improve its proposal and finally be able to fight on equal terms with Qualcomm. It is therefore possible that this Exynos 2300 will not reach mass production, but that Samsung has nevertheless deemed it appropriate to develop it partly for continuity and partly to guarantee Google a basis on which to develop its third generation Tensor. Everything remains to be verified, of course.