Samsung Exynos 2200, the new top-of-the-range SoC arrives on January 11th

Of course, the rumors allowed us to trace an already quite precise identikit of the chip. It should be called the Exynos 2200, and the CPU is expected to implement all the new designs presented by Arm Holdings last spring – in other words, the Cortex-X2 full-power cores, the Cortex-A710 high-power cores, and the Cortex-A510 power-saving ones. , in the “1-3-4 formation” which has now become an essential classic (the only one to do things in a radically different way is Google with its Tensor chip, which was developed in partnership with Samsung).

As we anticipated, however, the star of the show will be the GPU, created together with AMD. The RDNA2 chip will allow devices to offer advanced features such as HDR, hardware ray tracing and VRS (Variable Rate Shading). In a world that increasingly focuses on mobile gaming, it will be interesting to make a comparison with the MediaTek GPUs, Apple and above all Qualcomm, which so far has always had an edge over the others. Improvements to other parts of the chip such as modems, ISPs and tensor cores (AI coprocessor) are also expected.