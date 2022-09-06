Samsung extends remote WhatsApp support to Spain

Who has never had problems calling technical support, whether it’s taking hours on the phone or talking to a virtual assistant who can’t solve anything? Well, seems to be investing more in its support services — although the news is not now intended for Europeians. That’s because the South Korean announced that it is expanding its WhatsApp support for customers in . It is now possible for in-country customers to contact Samsung Technical Support live and get assistance from trained professionals without having to make an appointment.

extends-remote-WhatsApp-support-to-Spain.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



Previously, Samsung already uses WhatsApp for its services in Spain, allowing customers to make appointments through the app for face-to-face call centers. Now, the latest addition takes that idea into pandemic reality, making it easier for those at home. - Advertisement - To use, just scan a QR Code or access the link to WhatsApp straight from Samsung Iberia Help and Support page. The idea is that customers can try to fix their devices themselves, particularly in cases where problems can be resolved remotely without Samsung engineers having to tinker with the device’s hardware.