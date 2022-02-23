MobileAndroid

Samsung Expert RAW, that’s when it will arrive on Z Fold 3, S20 and Note 20 Ultra

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

 

With the release of the series Galaxy S22 Samsung has also kicked off the official distribution of its application Expert RAWdesigned to improve the photographic capabilities of its top of the range by accessing Pro mode and multi-frame RAW shots on all smartphone sensors.

At the moment the application is available on the Galaxy Store for Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra only (here our review), while it has not yet been officially released for Galaxy S21 Ultradespite the fact that the last top of the range was for a long time the only terminal compatible with the application during the beta phase.

EXPERT RAW: WHEN AND FOR WHOM

 

So the question is: when will it be possible to have Expert RAW even on smartphones that are not part of the S22 series? To answer this question is the well-known insider Ice Universewho shared one on Twitter ladder of what should be the release timing based on the information in its possession.

The first to receive the official version of Expert RAW – in addition to the S22s – will be his own S21 Ultrafor which it is expected that the release may take place during the first days of March. Following Galaxy Z Fold 3who will receive the application ad April; this is the latest smartphone you have a timeline for specifies per monthgiven that for all the other devices the indication is more generic.

Ice Universe in fact speaks of first half of 2022 in order to receive Expert RAW on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2, without mentioning other models. As you can see, all the recent Flip, the smartphones of the regular S20 / 21 series and any FE variants are also missing from the appeal, for which there are currently no details. The absence of these models from the calendar does not mean that they will not be included in the future, but only that we have to wait a little longer to get more details on the matter.

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available online from Asgoodasnew at 1,169 euros or from eBay to 1,349 euros.
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available online from Bass8 to 939 euros or from eBay to 989 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 12 best models.
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 1,390 euros.

Available on: Galaxy Z Fold 3 for € 1,199, Galaxy S21 Ultra for € 914 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for € 1,385. (Update February 16, 2022, 09:02)

Previous articleAnálisis del Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a fondo y opinión
Next articleOnePlus 10 Pro succumbs to JerryRigEverything endurance tests
Abraham

Related articles

Android

YouTube, identifying channels that broadcast live is easier

A new one is coming to YouTube indicator that shows when a channel is broadcasting live: it's a...
Android

OnePlus 10 Pro succumbs to JerryRigEverything endurance tests

OnePlus 10 Pro has been totally obliterated by JerryRigEverything's endurance tests: it is now rare for devices to...
Android

Samsung Expert RAW, that’s when it will arrive on Z Fold 3, S20 and Note 20 Ultra

  With the release of the series Galaxy S22 Samsung has also kicked off the official distribution of its...
Mobile

Análisis del Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a fondo y opinión

  Don't have time to read the full review? Head directly to the Conclusions section to learn what I...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.