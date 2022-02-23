Samsung Expert RAW, that’s when it will arrive on Z Fold 3, S20 and Note 20 Ultra

With the release of the series Galaxy S22 Samsung has also kicked off the official distribution of its application Expert RAWdesigned to improve the photographic capabilities of its top of the range by accessing Pro mode and multi-frame RAW shots on all smartphone sensors.

At the moment the application is available on the Galaxy Store for Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra only (here our review), while it has not yet been officially released for Galaxy S21 Ultradespite the fact that the last top of the range was for a long time the only terminal compatible with the application during the beta phase.

EXPERT RAW: WHEN AND FOR WHOM

So the question is: when will it be possible to have Expert RAW even on smartphones that are not part of the S22 series? To answer this question is the well-known insider Ice Universewho shared one on Twitter ladder of what should be the release timing based on the information in its possession.

The first to receive the official version of Expert RAW – in addition to the S22s – will be his own S21 Ultrafor which it is expected that the release may take place during the first days of March. Following Galaxy Z Fold 3who will receive the application ad April; this is the latest smartphone you have a timeline for specifies per monthgiven that for all the other devices the indication is more generic.

Ice Universe in fact speaks of first half of 2022 in order to receive Expert RAW on Galaxy S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2, without mentioning other models. As you can see, all the recent Flip, the smartphones of the regular S20 / 21 series and any FE variants are also missing from the appeal, for which there are currently no details. The absence of these models from the calendar does not mean that they will not be included in the future, but only that we have to wait a little longer to get more details on the matter.

