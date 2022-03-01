Samsung Expert RAW in stable version on Galaxy S22 and “magic tires” for everyone

Software news day for Samsung, which not only began the distribution of the first major update for the Galaxy S22 flagships, but also gave a refreshed to a couple of photography related apps. We are talking specifically about Expert RAW and of Photo Editor.

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS WITH EXPERT RAW

But let’s proceed in order, starting with Expert RAW, an app that significantly expands the potential of the camera by offering advanced options such as access to Pro mode, multi-frame RAW shots on all sensors and HDR. Initially introduced on Galaxy S21 Ultra, with the launch of the Galaxy S22 it was renewed and launched in beta: and now it’s finally first stable version available (1.0.00.29), which at the moment remains exclusive to the S22 family.

If you have a Galaxy S22 on your hands and want to download the app, the procedure is simple: just search for it on the Galaxy Store.

It is only a matter of time, however, before it also arrives on Samsung’s high-end smartphones launched in the last couple of years: the S21 Ultra is first on the list, with the release falling in early March. Galaxy Z Fold 3 will follow suit later in April. For the other models mentioned by the Korean giant – namely Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2 – there are still no precise indications on the timing.

HOW TO ERASE OBJECTS, REFLECTIONS AND SHADOWS

With the’Photo Editor update Samsung closes the gap between the Galaxy S22 and other high-end models. The news, in this case, immediately affect a wider range of devices, namely the smartphones of the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Note updated to One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The update is it was recently released, however, and currently we do not yet have a clear and panoramic view of the audience of smartphones involved.

But let’s get to the point: to take advantage of the new features of Photo Editor you need to update the app via the Galaxy Store and download the plug-ins Object Eraser, Reflection Eraser And S.hadow Eraser. The “magic tires” seen on the Galaxy S22 series therefore now become accessible on many more models, allowing you to edit images in a surprising and intuitive way by eliminating objects, reflections and shadows.

To activate these useful tools, within the Samsung Gallery app, open an image, touch the three dots, select “Labs“and then activate the respective switches. And to use them, finally, just choose the modification tool”Rubber object“.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available online from Unieuro to 879 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is available online from Comet at 1,079 euros .

. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available online from Unieuro to 1,279 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is available onto 1,249 euros. (updated February 25, 2022, 1:07 pm)