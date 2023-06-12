Samsung expected to make changes to its Galaxy XR headset after Apple Vision Pro announcement

- Advertisement -

Last week, Apple unveiled its long-awaited Vision Pro headset. With impressive features, the device hits the market as a strong competitor in the virtual/augmented reality sector. According to rumors, the launch would have forced Samsung to rethink some aspects of its Galaxy XR headset, changing some aspects of its development and changing the launch schedule.

A new rumor reveals that Samsung is rethinking the specifications of its Galaxy XR headset. For years, the South Korean would be developing the device with a pixel density of 2,000 PPI. However, after seeing the Apple Vision Pro with 3,500 PPI, the South Korean decided that the display of her headset will come with 3,000 PPI. - Advertisement - New samples of the improved display could be manufactured in November, according to tipster @OreXda. A change of this size in the Galaxy XR headset is not simple and if true, Samsung will need to review its supply chain strategy and even postpone its launch.

After the recent unveiling of Apple Vision Pro, it has been confirmed that a reevaluation of the details for Galaxy XR is underway. Display has been designed with a resolution of 2000PPI since 2015, now been upgraded to 3000PPI, display samples are scheduled to be produced in Nov pic.twitter.com/xtTQ7RkiVj A smart headset could help recover physical actions after a stroke — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) June 12, 2023