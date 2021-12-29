Samsung expands One UI 4.0 support for more devices

At the moment talking about Samsung seems synonymous with news or rumors about its next line of Galaxy S22 devices. However, giants like the South Korean always have different fronts open and in this case, the news points to the software area. In that sense, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.0 to more devices. If you were hoping to test Android 12 on your computer, you can probably start updating it right away.

Additionally, the company not only intends to bring the operating system to its flagship computers, but also hopes to expand support much further by 2022.

Samsung devices that can upgrade to One UI 4.0 now

As is well known by now, Samsung does not use stock Android, but instead has its own customization layer called One UI. It really is one of the best adaptations of Android, always incorporating additional functions that we cannot find on other devices. In that sense, with the release of Android 12, the company began to work on the system for its devices. In this way, in the month of November the Galaxy S21 series was the first to receive the update.

Now, Samsung devices that can get One UI 4.0 include the Galaxy S20, Note 20, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 + devices. But the brand does not intend to stay at this point with the updates for its devices. For the new year, it is planned to further expand One UI 4.0 support to incorporate other models.

However, it should be noted that this update process will be carried out in stages and for the moment, only in some regions. In that sense, if you have any of the supported devices at the moment and you don’t have the update available, you will have to wait a little longer.