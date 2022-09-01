Samsung expands its line of monitors with the Odyssey OLED G8

- Advertisement -

IFA 2022. has introduced the new OLED G8 (Model G85SB) at the Berlin fair, expanding this series of high-end gaming computer .

The Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first gaming monitor which uses an OLED panel. Significant, since although Samsung is the world’s leading seller of display screens, the use of this technology is dominated by its great rival, an LG that is also present at IFA with impressive screens.

The new thing from Samsung is a monitor with a screen of 34 inches diagonal and native QHD resolution for 3440 x 1440 pixels. With a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, its 1800R curved panel with Quantum Dot technology supports 99.3% of the DCI color gamut and the advantages of OLED in pure blacks, high contrast ratio and great image quality.

The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified and is certified with the AMD FreeSync Premium image synchronization feature. It offers an incredibly low response time of 0.1 ms and a 175Hz refresh rate.

For greater visual immersion, the screen is equipped with the well-known CoreSync and Core Lighting+ from the Odyssey range. This lighting technology, present on the back of the monitor, adapts colors to the screen, bringing content to life with bright and vivid colors to enhance the user experience. It is equipped with Micro HDMI (2.1), Mini DP (1.4) and USB-C ports, and has 5W stereo speakers. It also has a height-adjustable stand to select the best position for each player.

The monitor includes Samsung features such as SmartHubwhich allows access to the latest shows from Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and other streaming platforms, and the Gaming Huban integrated all-in-one game discovery platform, where gamers can play titles from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Google Stadia, with instant access to leading services.

The Odyssey OLED G8 will be available worldwide from fourth quarter of 2022. No price was provided for a monitor that, like others in the same series, looks great.