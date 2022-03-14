Samsung event in sight: Everything we know about the Galaxy A73, A53 and A33

Rumors that Samsung could hold its next Galaxy event this month have been corroborated by leaker Evan Blass, who posted the event’s promotional image on Twitter.

This event, called the Galaxy A Event, is where Samsung will likely reveal three new mid-range phones: Galaxy A73, A53 and A33.

The first two will succeed the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 that were announced in March last year, and the A33 will be an updated version of the A32 that came out in February 2021.

Leaks suggest that the new affordable phones will largely have the same specifications and the same design as its predecessors, but they will be equipped with new processors.

Samsung sold more phones than any other manufacturer in 2021, and its most popular phone last year was actually an A-series phone, underscoring the importance of its budget phones.

Galaxy A73

It is expected that the Galaxy A73 have a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up from 90Hz on its predecessor, an in-display fingerprint reader, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip with 5G support.

While most rumors agree that it will retain a quad camera setup with a 64MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 5MP depth sensor, it’s unclear when it comes to the fourth. sensor, as some say the telephoto camera will stay and others say it will be replaced by a 5 MP depth camera.

It will also feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, IP67 rating, NFC, and stereo speakers.

Galaxy A53

Last year the company introduced the A52 in both 4G and 5G flavours, but this year it may launch only a 5G model. TO

Apparently, it will be equipped with a new mid-range Exynos chip built on the advanced 5nm process and a 5,000mAh battery, which is 500mAh larger than the battery in the A52. The screen size will probably remain the same at 6.5 inches.

Galaxy A33

Finally, there is the Galaxy A33, which could also have the Exynos 1280 chip, although there is a possibility that it will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720. In addition to a faster chip, new this year will be water resistance and dustproof IP67 and faster 25W charging.