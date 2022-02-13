Samsung ends the Galaxy Note when the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Last week the new Samsung Galaxy S22 were presented, the high-end terminals of the Korean company that arrive to conquer the throne of high-end phones. This year, Samsung had kept an ace up its sleeve and that is that they told us that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra came with an S-Pen, to replace the extinct Galaxy Note range.

In the words of TM Roh, president and director of MX (Mobile eXperience) from Samsung Electronics: “Galaxy S22 Ultra takes the most beloved functionality of the Galaxy Note and the most acclaimed aspects of the S range, fusing them together to create a totally unique mobile experience. This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be.”

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We are facing the most powerful terminal of the S series, to which a renewed S-Pen has been incorporated, more powerful, faster and with a much higher response speed than previous models, since it has been achieved reduce latency up to 70%. In this way, users will be able to draw, take notes or write naturally on the screen of the S22 Ultra.

And speaking of the screen, on the front we find a 40 MP front camera perfectly integrated into a metal frame with a mirror effect that, together with the matte finish and the straight lines of the S series, offer it an elegant look. and attractive. The screen itself is Immersive Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8-inch, with a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits and Vision Booster technology that allows the Galaxy S22 Ultra to intelligently adjust the brightness throughout the day.

In the following image we can see the back of the S22 Ultra and the storage space of the S-Pen at the bottom:

In terms of performance, Samsung has incorporated the new 4nm process into its new S terminals, with which the processing of Artificial Intelligence functionalities is improved. For now, the brand has not specified which chip it will include, since this will vary depending on the region, although it is speculated that in Europe the new Exynoss 2200 processor. The phone will feature 5G and WiFi 6E connectivity, up to twice as fast as regular WiFi 6.

The S22 Ultra will have configurations of 8 and 12 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. All this will be supported by a 5,000mAh battery with which you can work all day without problems. In addition, it has fast charging of 45W with cable and 15W without cable, as well as wireless PowerShare. The charging cable is not included in the phone box.

Samsung’s commitment to photography

Finally, at the back we will find four cameras; a 12MP ultra wide angle, a 108MP wide angle that doubles as the main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom.

The Korean brand has put all the meat on the grill when it comes to cameras and photography features. In this sense, the pixel sensors of the cameras are 2.4um, which means that they are the biggest Samsung has made to date, this allows its cameras to capture more light and data, optimizing lighting and detail in photos and videos.

They also have Super Clear Glass and “Nightography” which allows night videos to be recorded more clearly and sharply, without flashes, at the same time, the automatic video framing ensures that the camera will always capture what we want, whether it is a person or a group.

Samsung has also included a wide variety of AI-enabled features to enhance photos, such as “Nightography” or portrait mode.

