Samsung Employees Leak Sensitive Data Using ChatGPT

According to the Korean portal Economist, some Samsung Semiconductor engineers ended up causing three sensitive data leaks in just 20 days . The first would have occurred when one of them used ChatGPT to review the source code of a program for measuring the structure of a semiconductor.

Ethical discussions about artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, from OpenAI, follow a million in the world of technology, and even governments are keeping an eye on the limits of this technology – not by chance, Italy has banned the use of the tool until they are made appropriate adjustments in terms of privacy. But the problems are still rampant, even affecting Samsung employees in South Korea.

Later, another employee would have asked ChatGPT to optimize a software he had created to identify performance factors. The third leak, in turn, would have been the responsibility of an employee who wanted to prepare the minutes of an internal meeting through the system.

With that, confidential information would have gone up to the OpenAI system, making it impossible to remove it. That content, of course, can be exposed to any number of people.

To prevent these incidents from happening again, Samsung is preparing a series of measures, as well as limiting the size of questions that can be sent to 1024 bytes. In case of new leaks, the company can decide to completely block access to ChatGPT. In parallel, the Korean company would be planning the development of a generative model of artificial intelligence for internal use.