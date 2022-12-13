Samsung doesn’t believe in smartphones with sliding displays: foldables are better

- Advertisement -

Samsung she doesn’t seem to be particularly interested in sliding display smartphone market, preferring to focus on the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 style, of which among other things it is currently the undisputed leader. Underlying this decision would be the fear of one poor marketabilityas reported by the analyst Yi Choong-hoon of UBI Research on the pages of Korea Herald.

Just recently we had the opportunity to appreciate the exceptional results achieved by LG with his 12 inch Stretchable Display capable of bending, even writhing and stretching until it reaches a diagonal of 14 inches (opening photo). For Samsung, however, there seems to be no desire to propose something similar on the market applied to new generation smartphones. “For a while, it will focus resources on foldable phones“, explains the analyst.

The foldable phone market overlaps with the foldable / extendable phone market. It will be difficult for sliding phones to create their own market.

- Advertisement - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm

6.7 inches – 2640×1080 px Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3 mm

7.6 inches – 2176×1812 px

The reason was mentioned earlier: poor marketability. With a necessary clarification: “poor marketability” yes, but only because the development of this type of panel it is still behind the more mature one of the leaflets which, over the generations, have significantly improved. One example is the use of polyimide film to protect the sliding display, which could degrade qualitatively over time.

- Advertisement -

One last thought is made on the folding market: it is difficult for Chinese manufacturers to reach Samsung Display, because the Korean company has moved so far ahead of the competition that it has earned a competitive advantage almost unattainable – especially from the point of view of know-how and patents. Hence the possible race to the sliding smartphone by Chinese brands. “But the market appears limited“, says Yi Choong-hoon.